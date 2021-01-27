Herbicides – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Herbicides Market is expected to reach $65.08 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019 to 2027.
Some of the key players profiled in the Herbicides Market include BASF SE, Drexel Chemical Company, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, FMC Corporation, Monsanto Company, Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd, Nufarm Limited, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Syngenta AG and The DOW Chemical Company.
Adoption of better farming practices across the world and demand for high agricultural productivity to meet the global food demands are the major factors driving the market growth. However, an herbicide residue issue is restraining the market growth.
Herbicides are protection material for crops used for killing unwanted plants without causing any harm to the plantation and thus increasing agricultural productivity. They are often modified for a particular plantation based on plant hormones to ensure the safety of the desired plantation. They are also employed for clearing land of plants and herbs where they kill all plants in a particular area.
Based on mode of action, the non-selective herbicide segment is likely to have a huge demand as it is formulated for broadleaf & grass weeds and is used in most of the vegetation type applications.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to advancements in crop protection techniques against weeds and increasing demand for low-priced generic formulations.
Categories Covered:
• Bioherbicide
• Synthetic Herbicide
Formulations Covered:
• Solid Form
• Liquid Form
Mode of Actions Covered:
• Selective
• Non-Selective
Mode of Applications Covered:
• Soil Treatment
• Foliar Spray
Types Covered:
• 2,4-D
• Atrazine
• Diquat
• Glyphosate
• Paraquat
• Other Types
Crop Types Covered:
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Oilseeds & Pulses
• Turf & Ornamentals
• Commercial Crops
• Cereals & Grains
• Other Crop Types
Applications Covered:
• Dusting
• Soil Treatment
• Spraying
End Users Covered:
• Agriculture
• Golf Course
• Landscaping
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Market share analysis of the top industry players
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
