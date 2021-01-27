Sustainable Plastic Packaging – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market is expected to reach $140.23 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market include Amcor plc, Berry Global Group Inc, Genpak LLC, Smurfit Kappa, Aptargroup’s Right to Win, Mondi plc, Sealed Air Corporation, Constantia Flexibles, Novamont S.P.A, Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamaki Oyj, Uflex Ltd, Tetra Laval, Natureworks LLC, Essel Propack, Plastic Suppliers Inc, Gerresheimer AG, Phoenix Technologies International LLC, Innovia Films, and Reynolds Packaging.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing popularity of eco-friendly materials, advancement in technologies and innovations, and downsizing of packaging. However, lack of infrastructure facilities for recycling is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Sustainable plastic packaging makes use of innovative new plastics made with renewable, compostable, reclaimed or recycled materials can be easily substituted for many traditional plastics. These materials can produce high quality, cost-competitive products for packaging applications without a heavy environmental footprint.

By process, the biodegradable segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it decomposes naturally in the environment thereby reducing the environmental hazard.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the low manufacturing and labour costs coupled with the growing developmental activities and rapid economic expansion.

Processes Covered:

• Reusable

• Recyclable

• Biodegradable

Packaging Types Covered:

• Flexible

• Rigid

• Industrial

Packaging Formats Covered:

• Primary Packaging

• Secondary Packaging

• Tertiary Packaging

End Users Covered:

• Healthcare

• Food & Beverage

• Personal Care

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

