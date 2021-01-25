Botanical Supplements – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Botanical Supplements Market is expected to reach $89.54 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Botanical Supplements Market include ADM, Amway Corporation, The Nature’s Bounty Co, Medico Herbs, Nutraceutical International Corporation, Dabur India Limited, Biovontade Sarl, The Himalaya Drug Company, Herbalife International, The Bioforce Group, Naturex SA, Nature’s Way Products LLC, Integria Healthcare Pty Ltd, Blackmores Limited, The Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co Ltd, Ricola AG, Bio-Botanica Inc, Phytomed Herbal Solutions, Jiaherb Inc, Bionorica SE, and Bio Tae Extratos Vegetais Ltd.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing health awareness among consumers, an increase in the incidence of lifestyle diseases and the rise in the general acceptance of herbal formulations. However, the lack of stringent norms and regulations about the safety of products is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/botanical-supplements-market/request-sample

Botanical supplements are the products obtained from plant parts, plants, and plant extracts. These products are in both complementary and traditional medicine and are available in a variety of forms. Botanical supplements act as a natural alternative for the treatment of hormone replacement therapy. These supplements also provide natural ways for the suitable functioning of brain, heart, and helps in maintaining joint tissue health and connective tissue health.

By end-user, the old-aged segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as the geriatric population is inclined towards using botanical supplements due to little or no side-effects.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/botanical-supplements-market

Based on geography, Europe is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which can be attributed to the growing disposable income coupled with the rising awareness amongst the people regarding the benefits of botanical supplements.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/botanical-supplements-market

Sources Covered:

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Leaves

• Barks

• Roots

Products Covered:

• Capsules

• Gummy and Chewable Vitamins

• Fizzing Tablets

• Powder

• Liquids

Types Covered:

• Green Tea

• Flaxseed

• Grape Seed

• Black Cohosh Root

• Valerian Root

• Evening Primrose

• Oregano Oil

• Aloe Vera

• Saw Palmetto

• Horny Goat Weed

• Reservratrol

Functions Covered:

• Flavour

• Colour

• Aroma

• Medicinal

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Departmental Stores

• Supermarket/Hypermarket

• Beauty Outlets

• Pharmacies/ Drug Stores

• Natural and Health Stores

• Online Retail Stores

Applications Covered:

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals & Drugs

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Infant

• Children

• Pregnant Women

• Adults

• Old-Aged

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com