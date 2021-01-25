Capsule Filling Machines – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Capsule Filling Machines Market is expected to reach $547.18 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Capsule Filling Machines Market include ACG Worldwide, Bosch Packaging Technology, Capsugel, Dott Bonapace, Hanlin Hangyu Industrial, IMA Pharma, MG2, Schaefer Technologies Inc, Torpac Inc., Zhejiang Fuchang Machinery, Farmatic, Hofligar, Jornen Machinery Co. Ltd., Lilly Capsule Filling Machine, and Macofar.

Some of the factors such as continual advancement in the sector, and consistently increasing usage of capsules are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the high cost of the automatic capsule filling machines is hampering the market growth.

Capsule filling machines are utilized to load unfilled soft or solid gelatin capsules of different sizes with granules, powders, fluids or semi-solids substances including vigorous pharmaceutical ingredients or a combination of dynamic drug substances and excipients.

Based on the type the Hybrid Machine segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Hybrid machines refer to equipment that is designed with additional features including visual inspection, weight inspection and imprinting.

By geography, North America is estimated to have a huge demand owing to the huge demand from pharmaceuticals sector in the region.

Types Covered:

• Fully Automatic Capsule Filling Machines

• Manual Capsule Filling Machines

• Semi-Automatic Capsule Filling Machines

• Hybrid Capsule Filler Machine

Capacities Covered:

• Small (Upto 50,000 Capsules)

• Medium (50,000 Capsules to 100,000 Capsules Per Hour)

• High (More Than 100,000 Capsules Per Hour)

Materials Covered:

• Liquid Capsule Filling Equipment

• Powder Capsule Filling Equipment

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

Dosage Types Covered:

• Solid

• Liquid

• Semi Solid

Applications Covered:

• Cosmetics

• Pharmaceutical

• Biological Company

• Food Industry

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

