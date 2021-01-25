Floating Production Storage and Offloading – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market is expected to reach $36.50 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market include Chevron, MODEC, BW Offshore, SBM Offshore, Bluewater Energy Services, Teekay, Shell, BP, Exxonmobil, Petrobras, Total S.A., Bumi Armada, MISC Berhad, Saipem, and Yinson Holdings.

An increase in deep- and ultra-deepwater oil & gas production and increased focus on offshore exploration & production activities are the major factors propelling market growth. However, volatile oil & gas prices are hampering the development of the market.

Floating production storage and offloading is a floating service that accepts fluids like crude oil, water, and a mass of other things from a subsea and is then detached into crude oil, water, and impurities within the topsides manufacture facilities onboard. These vessels are equipped with hydrocarbon processing equipment for the separation and treatment of fluids via flexible pipelines.

Based on the propulsion, the self-propelled segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to it can move without any external propulsion and the transportation cost is lower than the towed FPSOs.

By geography, South America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to modern offshore E&P developments and deepwater oil field discoveries. Brazil is anticipated to appear as a most important FPSO market in this region due to growing oil & gas activities coupled with enough government support.

Hull Types Covered:

• Double Hull

• Single Hull

Types Covered:

• New-Build

• Converted

• Redeployed

• Dynamic Positioning (DP)

• Single Point Mooring (SPM)

• Spread Mooring

Propulsion Covered:

• Towed

• Self-Propelled

Usages Covered:

• Deepwater

• Shallow Water

• Ultra-deepwater

Product Types Covered:

• Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

• Oil

• Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)

Ownerships Covered:

• Operator

• Contractor

Storage Capacities Covered:

• Small (Below 1100 MBBLs)

• Medium (1100 to 2000 MBBLs)

• Large (Above 2000 MBBLs)

Equipments Covered:

• Chemical Injection

• Seawater Injection

• Fuel Gas Treatment

• Crude Oil Separation

• Produced Water

• Nitrogen Generation

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

