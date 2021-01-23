Prescription Lens – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Prescription Lens Market is expected to reach $52.07 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Prescription Lens Market include Prive Revaux, ZEISS International, Rodenstock, Vision Ease, Marchon Eyewear, Luxottica Group, Essilor, Seiko Optical Products Co., Ltd., Vision Rx Lab, and Hoya Vision Care Company.

Some of the factors such as the growing prevalence of refractive errors and the increasing number of awareness programs are the major factors fueling the growth of the market. However, high treatment and correction cost of myopia and presbyopia is hampering the market growth.

The prescription lens helps in resolving the inability of the eyes to project the light on the retina for enhanced vision. The prescription lens is accessible with different coating options to provide patients with enhanced vision in different environments.

Based on the coating, the anti-reflective segment is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to numerous advantages associated with it such as protection from harmful rays from electronic display screens. AR coating helps in eliminating the reflections thus reduces contrast and enhances clarity.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth owing to the growing prevalence of myopia and presbyopia in the U.S. and Canada. Moreover, major market players in this region are launching a prescription lens with advanced features. The adoption of advanced technology and products is high in the region, thus, contributing towards the overall market growth.

Coatings Covered:

• Anti-Fog Coating

• Anti-Reflective

• Scratch Resistant Coating

• Ultraviolet Treatment

Types Covered:

• Workspace Progressives

• Trifocal

• Bifocal

• Progressive

• Single Vision

Applications Covered:

• Astigmatism

• Hyperopia/Hypermetropia

• Myopia

• Presbyopia

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

