Telepsychiatry – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Telepsychiatry Market is expected to reach $30.34 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 22.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Telepsychiatry Market include Advanced Telemed Services, American Telepsychiatrists, Encounter Telehealth, LLC, e-Psychiatry, innovaTel Telepsychiatry, InSight Telepsychiatry, Iris Telehealth, MDLIVE Inc., SOC Telemed, and Telemynd.

While factors like increasing suicidal deaths, and rising incidence of mental health disorders are driving the growth of the market. However, reimbursement challenges & licensure, and privacy & confidentiality are hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/telepsychiatry-market/request-sample

The telepsychiatry services help in providing affordable, convenient, and readily-accessible mental health services. Telepsychiatry, a subset of telemedicine, can involve providing a range of services including psychiatric evaluations, therapy (individual therapy, group therapy, family therapy), patient education, and medication management. It provides a practical and effective alternative to in-person psychiatric services. Psychiatrists are adopting telepsychiatry to provide treatment to those in rural and geographically isolated areas.

Based on the age group, the adult segment is going to have a lucrative growth owing to an increasing level of depression and anxiety which is increasing demand for virtual consultation in this age group. Furthermore, adults are very much accustomed to using smartphones and online services, which are further fueling the demand.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/telepsychiatry-market

By geography, North America is estimated to have a huge demand in the forecast period due to increasing adoption of telepsychiatry technology, an increase in smartphone penetration, and favourable reimbursement policies.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/telepsychiatry-market

Age Groups Covered:

• Adult

• Geriatric

• Pediatric and Adolescent

Product Types Covered:

• Crisis Telepsychiatry

• Forensic Telepsychiatry

• In-Home Telepsychiatry

• Routine Telepsychiatry

End Users Covered:

• Community Mental Health Centers

• Hospitals

• Skilled Nursing Facilities

• Specialty Care Settings

• Homecare

• Clinic

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com