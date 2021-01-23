Computational Photography – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Computational Photography Market is expected to reach $46.01 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Computational Photography Market include Adobe, Affinity Media, Algolux, Almalence, Apple, Canon, Corephotonics, DXO Labs, HTC, Leica Camera Ag, Light, Microsoft, Nikon, NVIDIA, on Semiconductor, Qualcomm Technologies, Raytrix, Samsung Electronics, Sony and Xperi.

Increased adoption of computational photography in smartphone cameras, rising disposable incomes and enhanced standard of living are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high maintenance and manufacturing costs of computational camera modules is restraining the market growth.

Computational photography is the process of capturing digital image and applies various processing techniques that use digital computation instead of optical processes. The computational photography is done using digital cameras and especially through smartphones that includes automated settings for making better point-and-shoot abilities. It uses image processing algorithms to improve images by reducing motion blur and also adds simulated depth of field and refining colours, contrast, and light range.

Based on offering, the hardware (camera module) segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the use of AI-based advanced cameras and the growing demand for arrays of cameras in a single product.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Countries in APAC such as China and Taiwan are leading this region in terms of leading smartphone manufacturers. Advancements in standalone camera segment in Japan, India, South Korea, and Singapore are expected to drive computational photography market in this region.

Types Covered:

• 16-Lens Cameras

• Single- and Dual-Lens Cameras

Offerings Covered:

• Hardware (Camera Modules)

• Software

Channels Covered:

• Distributor

• Direct Sales

Products Covered:

• Laptops

• Machine Vision Cameras

• Smartphone Cameras

• Standalone Cameras

Technologies Covered:

• Computational Speckle Imaging

• Defocus Matting

• Fourier Ptychography

• Lensless Imaging

• Motion Magnification

• Multi-Modal Imaging

• Ptychography

• Tone Mapping

Applications Covered:

• 3D Imaging

• Augmented Reality

• Feature Detection

• Geometry/ Material Recovery, and Reflection

• Image Based Relighting

• Image Deblurring/ Refocusing

• Image Enhancement

• Mixed Reality

• Virtual Reality

End Users Covered:

• Research Centers

• Laboratories

• Healthcare

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

