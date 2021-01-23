High Pressure Grinding Roller – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global High Pressure Grinding Roller Market is expected to reach $741.36 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the High Pressure Grinding Roller Market include ZME Mining and Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions AG (Polysius AG), SGS S.A., Outotec Oyj, Metso Oyj, Köppern Group, KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG, FLSmidth & Co. A/S, CITIC Heavy Industries, Co., Ltd. (CITIC HIC), and ABB, Ltd.

An increase in the adoption of the mining and cement industry, rising demand for efficient and eco-friendly comminution solutions, and increasing use in hard rock mining are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, high initial cost and maintenance are hampering the growth of the market.

High Pressure Grinding Roller (HPGR) is a comminution equipment that is primarily operated in cement and limestone plants. High pressure grinding roller (HPGR) consists of two rollers with the same dimensions, which are rotating against each other with the same circumferential speed.

Based on the type, the non-ferrous minerals processing segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the rise in the utilization of non-ferrous metals such as copper, zinc, and lead owing to their properties including high recyclability.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the growing infrastructural development and manufacturing activities coupled with rising mining activities, especially in China.

Types Covered:

• Non-Ferrous Minerals Processing

• Ferrous Metals

• Ferroalloys Processing

Ratings Covered:

• 2 x 100 kW – 2 x 650 Kw

• 2 x 650 kW – 2 x 1,900 kW

• 2 x 1,900 kW – 2 x 3,700 kW

• 2 x 3,700 kW and Above

Applications Covered:

• Diamond Liberation

• Softer Magnetite Liberation

• Precious Metal Beneficiation

• Pellet Feed Preparation

• Liberation of Industrial Minerals

• Base Metal Liberation

End Users Covered:

• Cement Industry

• Ore and Mineral Processing

• Metallurgy Industry

• Chemical Industry

• Mining Industry

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

