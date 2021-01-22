Wallpaper – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Wallpaper Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Wallpaper Market include York Wall Coverings Inc., Walker Greenbank PLC, Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH & Co. KG, Sangetsu Corporation, LEN-TEX Corporation, Laura Ashley Holdings PLC, Gratex Industries Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., F. Schumacher & Co, Erismann & Cie. GmbH, Brewster Wallpaper Corporation, Grandeco Wallfashion Group, and AS Creation Tapeten AG.

Increasing consumer demand for aesthetic designs, rising disposable income, and rapid rise in urbanization are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the high cost of the specialized wall coverings is hampering the growth of the market.

Wallpaper covers and decorates the interior walls of homes, offices, and other buildings and is a part of interior decoration. Wallpaper protects the wall surface from accidental marks or scratches, besides imparting an air of quality and grandeur to uncovered walls. Due to its variety of characteristics, such as colour diversity, rich patterns, environmental protection, convenient installation, and so on, it has considerable popularity.

Based on the wallpaper type, the non-woven wallpaper segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as these wallpapers are easy to install and offer tear-proof and water-proof operations and also are relatively new, in comparison with vinyl and paper-based wallpapers.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the rising population, increasing foreign investments with its growing residential and non-residential construction sectors and rising demand for building, construction, and infrastructure.

Wall Coverings Covered:

• Natural

• 3D

Room Types Covered:

• Office Area

• Living Room

• Kitchen & Bathroom

• Bedroom

Wallpaper Types Covered:

• Vinyl Wallpaper

• Pure Paper Type Wallpaper

• Non-woven Wallpaper

• Fabric Wallpaper

• Ingrain Wallpaper

• Decorated Plastic Wallpaper

• Foaming Decorative Paper

• Wall Cloth Type Decorative Paper

• Resin Type Decorative Paper

• Mica Sheet Decorative Paper

• Wood Fiber Decorative Paper

• Fiberglass Wallpaper

• Digital Printing Wallpaper

• Diatomite Decorative Paper

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Online

• Offline

Applications Covered:

• Commercial

• Residential

Installations Covered:

• Paste the Paper

• Paste the Wall

• Pre-Pasted

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

