Sports Nutrition – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Sports Nutrition Market is expected to reach $33.65 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Sports Nutrition Market include Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Ultimate Nutrition Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., PowerBar Europe GmbH, Atlantic Multipower UK Limited, PepsiCo Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., GNC Holdings, Abbott Nutrition Inc., Glanbia Plc., Clif Bar & Company, Olimp Laboratories, Post Holdings Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

The growing number of non-traditional users, increase of health clubs and fitness centres, and the rapid pace of urbanization are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the availability of cheap counterfeit products and food safety issues are hampering the growth of the market.

Sports nutrition products are developed and are consumed by athletes and bodybuilders to improve their overall health, performance, and muscle growth. Sports nutrition helps optimize athlete performance by supplying an accurate amount of different types of nutritious foods. Sports drinks were conventionally used by athletes to replenish the water level in the body. Sports nutrition products consist primarily of energy supplements and supplements for performance enhancement.

Based on the source, the sports drink segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period because of increasing fitness trend across the globe, the rising concerns about physical well-being and leading a healthy lifestyle.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the strong fitness culture across countries, such as China, Japan, and Australia, and the wide availability of sports nutrition products, with a plethora of brands on the market and constant new product launches.

Forms Covered:

• Powders

• Pills

• Liquid

• Capsules

• Gel

Product Types Covered:

• Protein Powder

• Iso Drink Powder

• Capsule/Tablets

• Supplement Powder

• Carbohydrate Drinks

• Protein Bars

• Non-Protein Products

• Carbohydrate/Energy Bars

• Ready-to-Drink Protein Drinks

• Nitric Oxide Boosters

Age Groups Covered:

• Above 60 Years

• 45-60 Years

• 30-45 Years

• 15-30 Years

• Less than 15 Years

Raw Materials Covered:

• Plant-Based

• Mixed

• Animal Derived

Sources Covered:

• Sports Supplements

• Sports Food

• Sports Drink

Functions Covered:

• Weight Management

• Strength & Mass Building

• Health & Wellness

• Athletic Activities

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Departmental Stores

• Small Grocery Retailers

• Pharmacies/Drug Stores

• Large Retail & Mass Merchandisers

• Fitness Institutions (Gym & Health Clubs)

• Online Store

• Direct Selling

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Brick and Mortar Stores

• Traditional Retail Stores

• Institutional Sales

End Users Covered:

• Recreational Users

• Lifestyle Users

• Bodybuilders

• Athletes

• Commercials

Price Ranges Covered:

• Premium

• Economic

Natures Covered:

• Organic

• Conventional

Flavours Covered:

• Flavoured

• Regular

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

