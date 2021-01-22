UHT Milk – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global UHT Milk Market is expected to reach $273,853.61 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the UHT Milk Market include Ardagh Group, Sonoco Products Company, Saint-Gobain, Nestle SA, Mondi plc, Albea Group, Lactalis Group, Koa Glass Co. Ltd., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, First Milk, Danone Group, Bormioli Rocco Spa, Amcor Ltd, Bemis Company, Inc., A2 Corporation Ltd. and MeadWestvaco Corp.

Rise in the number of product innovations such as the addition of organic and flavored content, growing consumer preference, and rise in the living standards among the working and high-class population is some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, loss of nutritional value during the production process and high prices are hampering the growth of the market.

UHT milk is fresh milk that is processed at a very high temperature, pasteurized in very less time, and then packaged in pre-sterilized containers without the addition of any preservatives. The ultra-high temperature processing kills the spores and germs present in the milk but preserves the essential vitamins and nutrients.

Based on the product, the skimmed UHT milk segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the low-fat content in these products, variety of flavors and texture benefits, and high density of protein and calcium content.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the high consumption of dairy products in these countries, the presence of emerging economies such as China and India, and the increasing demand for dairy products with pasteurization effects.

Types Covered:

• Unflavoured

• Flavoured

Milk Types Covered:

• Skimmed UHT Milk

• Semi-skimmed UHT Milk

• Low-Fat UHT Milk

• Full Cream UHT Milk

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Retail Sales

• Direct/Institutional Sales

• Other Distribution Channels

Applications Covered:

• Food Processing Industry

• Direct Drinking

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

