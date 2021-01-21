Geomarketing – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Geomarketing Market is expected to reach $52.46 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 24.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Geomarketing market include Cisco, Oracle, Adobe, Ericsson, Qualcomm, Google, Microsoft, IBM, Galigeo, Salesforce, ESRI, Software AG, Bluedot Innovation, Xtremepush, Urban Airship, Merkle, Plot Projects, Rover, Mobilebridge, and Reveal.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing demand for location-based intelligence to enhance the business outcome, use of location analytics and big data to collect comprehensive, wide acceptance of location-based applications among the consumers, and growing investment in digital marketing compared to conventional marketing. However, legal concerns and privacy threats may hinder the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/geomarketing-market/request-sample

Geomarketing refers to a marketing tool that employs location data to determine strategies and create campaigns. It acts as an effective tool by providing powerful and actionable insights into the market environment specific to a geographic region. Organizations use geomarketing to discover the potential areas where they can target their customers by gaining location-based insights. It is also used to discover the customer behavior of a particular geographic location and allows the companies to change their marketing strategies.

By component, the deployment and integration segment is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. These services help in reducing the time required for deploying and integrating geomarketing solutions. These services ensure safety and security of integration of mobile devices with the geofenced ecosystem. Service providers safeguard and confirm the integration and installation of the geomarketing solutions for quality assurance.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/geomarketing-market

Based on the geography, North America region is witness significant growth in the geomarketing market in the education sector. The US and Canada are the major contributors to the growth of the overall North American region. The growth in North America is mainly due to continuous technological advancements in the geomarketing field, increased industry standards regarding geomarketing, and enhanced financial support from governments. The region has many startups operating in the market. Moreover, the companies in this region are focusing more on analytics strategies because nowadays customers are accessing multiple touch points.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/geomarketing-market

Components Covered:

• Services

• Software

Technologies Covered:

• Near-Field Communication

• iBeacon

• Bluetooth

• Global Positioning System

• Wi-Fi

• Radio-Frequency Identification

Mapping Covered:

• Physical Location

• Geographic Location

Deployment Modes Covered:

• On-Premises

• Cloud-Based

Applications Covered:

• Planning Locations

• Establishment and Division of Sales Territory

• Logistic Organization

End Users Covered:

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Media and Entertainment

• Retail and eCommerce

• Travel and Hospitality

• Telecommunications and IT

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Construction & Building

• Advertisement

• Social Media Users

• Marketing

• Internet Customers

• Local Customers

• Energy and Utilities

• Consumer Goods

• Commercial

• Other End Users

Sources Covered:

• Club Cards

• Sales Lead

• Mail Responses

• Third Party Sources

• Online Transaction

• Mobile Devices

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Attributes Covered:

• Street Map

• Zip Code Map

• Location Map

Notification Types Covered:

• Dynamic Geonotification

• Static Geonotification

• Peer to Peer Geonotification

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com