Industrial Hot-Melt Equipment – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Industrial Hot-Melt Equipment Market is expected to reach $733.85 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Industrial Hot-Melt Equipment Market include 3M, Astro Packaging, Axco Adhesive Systems, Bühnen, Dymax Corporation, Fabron Inc, Glue Dots International, Graco Inc, Hi-Melt, Illinois Tool Works, MELER, MeltPro, Reka Klebetechnik, Rheological, Robatech India Pvt Ltd and Shenzhen KAMIS.

Growth of the e-commerce industry and steady growth in the adhesives & sealants market are the major factors driving the market growth. However, a limitation in performance is restraining the market growth.

Hot-melt adhesives are thermoplastic adhesives present as solid cylindrical sticks of different diameters. These sticks are melted with the help of a hot-melt equipment so as to be used for various applications. The equipment consists of a heating element, which melts the solidified thermoplastic sticks. The heating element is triggered by the user, and the glue is squeezed out of the equipment’s nozzle. After the application of the hot-melt adhesive, the surface is allowed to dry for the adhesive to cure and solidify.

Based on product, the glue guns segment is likely to have a huge demand due to their ease of use, low pricing and portability. They used in different industries. They are portable equipments that melt thermoplastics into hot-melt adhesive that is easily applied on the surface by glue gun.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of countries such as China and India that are major contributors to the packaged food and beverage industry. Increasing population in these regions that is influencing the growth of the packaged food industry will subsequently drive the growth of the industrial hot-melt equipment market.

Products Covered:

• Benchtop Hot Melt Equipment

• Glue Guns

Applications Covered:

• Automotive

• Electronics

• Food & Beverages

• Hygiene Products

• Packaging

• Paint & Coating

• Pharmaceutical

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

