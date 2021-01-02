Colorless Polyimide Films – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Colorless Polyimide Films Market is expected to reach $1,038.34 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 74.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Colorless Polyimide Films Market include Dupont, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc., Nexolve Materials, Kaneka Corporation, SKC, Wuhan Imide New Materials Technology Co.Ltd, Wu Xi Shun Xuan New Materials, Industrial Summit Technology Corporation and Kolon Industries, Inc.

Increasing interest for colorless polyimide films from applications such as elastic solar cells, and flexible printed circuit boards, is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, the high cost of developing polyimide films is hampering market growth.

Colorless polyimides films provide tremendous thermo-mechanical possessions, have high chemical opposition, and are also optically visible. These belongings are accurate for built-up electronics such as flexible printed circuit boards, flexible show, and illumination equipment.

Based on the end user, the electronics segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the rising manufacturing technologies, which has become more well-organized and reliable. Colorless polyimides provide tremendous thermo-mechanical possessions, have high chemical resistance, and are also optically visible. These properties are suitable for built-up electronics such as flexible displays, flexible printed circuit boards, and lighting equipment.

By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing economies of countries and the increasing consumption of colorless polyimide films for flexible display manufacturing in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Products Covered:

• ≤20 μm

• 21-30 μm

• 31-50 μm

• >50 μm

Applications Covered:

• Flexible Display Substrate

• Touch Panel

• Flexible Solar Cells

• Lighting Equipment

• Flexible Printed Circuits Boards

• Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding

• Drug Delivery Tubes

• Reflectors & Connectors

End Users Covered:

• Electronics

• Medical

• Solar

• Aviation and Space Research

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

