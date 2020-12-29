Pulse Flour – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Pulse Flour Market is expected to reach $40.67 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Pulse Flour Market include ADM, AGT Food and Ingredients Inc, Anchor Ingredients, Batory Foods, Bean Growers Australia, Best Cooking Pulses, Blue Ribbon, Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse, EHL Limited, Great Western Grain, Groupe Limagrain Holding, Ingredion, Nutriati Inc, Sunopta, The Scoular Company, and Woodland Foods Ltd.

Some of the factors like the popularity of protein-rich food products and the high protein profile of pulse flours are propelling market growth. However, the prohibition of GM origin products in Europe and the unpleasant flavor of pulses are hampering the market growth.

Pulse flours are used in different food products as substitutes for other agricultural products such as corn, wheat, and other conservative components to develop the nutrient content of the final food product. Pulse flours were of massive importance in the food processing industry.

Based on the type, the chickpea segment is likely to have a lucrative growth due to it is extensively used in aroma and taste-enhancing products such as soups, dips, and spreads. Chickpea offers plentiful health benefits, such as improving digestion, weight management, stabilizing blood sugar levels, and minimizing the risk of a heart attack. Rise in health awareness among customers and raise in consumption of chickpea flour in developing countries are the key factors pouring the demand for this segment.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand and popularity of pulse flour from producers of snacks and bakery, increasing consciousness of customers about the advantages of pulse flour, and rising command and requirement for gluten-free food products among the consumers.

Origins Covered:

• Conventional

• Organic

Types Covered:

• Bean

• Pea

• Chickpea

• Lentil

• Fiber/Bran

• Lupins

• Broad Beans

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Convenience Store

• Departmental Store

• Food Chain Services

• Modern Trade

• Online Store

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Specialty Shops

Applications Covered:

• Healthcare

• Household

• Personal Care

• Commercial

• Other Industrial Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

