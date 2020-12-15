Aircraft Fuel Tanks – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market is expected to reach $1,176.26 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market include Aero Tec Laboratories Inc. (US), Cobham plc (UK), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), General Dynamics Corporation (US), GKN Aerospace (UK), Marshall Aerospace and Defense Group (UK), Meggitt PLC (UK), Northstar (US), Robertson Fuel Systems LLC (US), Safran SA (France), Fuel Systems LLC, Applied Aerospace Structures Corporation, Avcorp Industries Inc., Integral Aerospace LLC, Prentex Alloy Fabricators Inc., Zodiac Aerospace, Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG, Magam Safety Ltd., Collins Aerospace, and Vinyl Technology Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are introduction of new aircraft programs, rising production rates of aircraft, especially in the commercial sector, and increasing passenger traffic. However, the lack of skilled labour and high cost of manufacturing setup is hampering the growth of the market.

An aircraft fuel tank is a safe container for storage of fuel/flammable fluids. Aircraft fuel tanks enable fuel to be stored, loaded, managed, and distributed to the aircraft propulsion system of an aircraft. Aircraft fuel tanks range in size and complexity from the small plastic tank of a butane lighter to the multi-chambered.

Based on the platform, the military aviation segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the modernization of existing military aircraft with advanced systems and the increasing demand for fighter jets globally.

By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing aircraft orders and high military expenditure of the US.

Types Covered:

• External

• Internal

Materials Covered:

• Polymers

• Metallic Alloys

• Carbon-Based Composites

• Hybrid

Capacities Covered:

• More than 70 L

• 51 L to 70 L

• 30 L to 50 L

• <30 L

Platforms Covered:

• Commercial Aviation

• Military Aviation

• Private Jet

Applications Covered:

• Civilian

• Military

End Users Covered:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

• Aftermarket

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

