Naphthenic Base Oil – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Naphthenic Base Oil Market is expected to reach $3,412.22 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Naphthenic Base Oil Market include W.S. Dodge Oil Co. Inc., UniSource Energy, Inc., SAC Petrobras S.A., Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Shell), Lubline LLC, PetroChina Company Limited, Nynas AB, Michang Oil industrial Co., Ltd., Lubricon Industries, Gulf Petrochem FZC, Ergon Inc., Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P, Apar Industries Ltd., and Resolute Oil, LLC.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing adoption of hybrid and electric vehicle, growing demand for high solvency products in several end-use industries, and rising R&D initiative by the government. However, the availability of cheaper substitutes is hampering the growth of the market.

The naphthenic base oil is those which are processed from sweet crude oil distillates. These features enable a low point of pour on lighter viscosities and a high degree of solvency where stronger viscosities are needed. Naphthenic base oils also provide better low-temperature performance than paraffinic oils, which makes them ideal for formulating hydraulic fluids and automatic transmission fluids.

Based on the application, the process oil segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for greener tire formulation that provides lower rolling resistance, lower fuel consumption, and lower carbon dioxide emissions.

By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the growth in the consumption of this oil, increase in adoption of hybrid vehicles in concern to environmental hazards and presence of the prominent key players in the region.

Viscosity Indexs Covered:

• 35-60 SUS

• 80-130 SUS

• 200-300 SUS

• 400-800 SUS

• Above 1200 SUS

Applications Covered:

• Rubber Oil

• Process Oil

• Metal Working

• Industrial Lubes & Grease

• Electrical Oil

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

