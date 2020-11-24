Plastic Extrusion Machinery Market Reviewed in a New Study

The Plastic Extrusion Machinery Market report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period). The Plastic Extrusion Machinery Market research report is a wide-ranging study of current trends, market growth drivers, and restraints. Each market segment is broadly analyzed at a powdered level by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South& Central America) to provide thorough information on the global and regional level.

Plastics extrusion is a high-volume manufacturing process in which raw plastic is melted and formed into a continuous profile. Extrusion produces items such as pipe/tubing, weatherstripping, fencing, deck railings, window frames, plastic films and sheeting, thermoplastic coatings, and wire insulation.

The emergence of extrusion coating in various packaging industries drives the growth of plastic extrusion machinery market during the forecast period. In addition, high performance, energy efficiency, low requirement of men power and space are the factors beneficial to escalate the growth of this market. Moreover, rising trends in lightweight and additive manufacturing process across the world prospects the several opportunities for plastic extrusion machinery market. On the other side, high machinery cost has restrained the market growth.

The global Plastic Extrusion Machinery market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.

Yean Horng Machinery

Vulcan Extrusion

Tecnomatic

Reimelt Henschel Mischsysteme

Union Officine Meccaniche

Unicor

Hans Weber Maschinenfabrik

Hegler

ITIB Machinery International

CDS Machines

Bausano & Figli SpA

Costruzioni Meccaniche Luigi Bandera SpA

Kabra ExtrusionTechnik Ltd.

KraussMaffei Group

Milacron Holdings Corp.

ReifenhÃÆÂ¤user GmbH & Co. KG Maschinenfabrik

The Japan Steel Works

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Windsor Machines Limited

Segment by Type

Single-Screw

Twin-Screw

Market Segment by Application

Blown Film Extrusion

Sheet/Film Extrusion

Tubing Extrusion