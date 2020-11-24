Surge in Growth Of In-app Advertising Market By 2027 | Competitive Outlook By Flurry, Google LLC, InMobi, Microsoft Corporation, Tapjoy Inc., Verizon

In-app advertising is an effective way of advertisement, in which app developers get paid for advertisements within their mobile apps. People spend more time on their smart-phone is also a growing demand for the in-app advertising market. In-app ads are scaled to fit the screen and look better, thereby improving the overall engagement of the user, hence increasing demand for the in-app advertisement that fuels the growth of the market. In-app advertising allows advertisers to reach consumers with pinpoint accuracy; thus, it is an efficient and dynamic marketing channel among the various agencies that grow the demand of the in-app advertising market.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Amobee Inc., BYYD Inc, Chartboost, Facebook Inc., Flurry, Google LLC, InMobi, Microsoft Corporation, Tapjoy Inc., Verizon

The “Global In-app Advertising Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the in-app advertising industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview in-app advertising market with detailed market segmentation by type, platform, application, and geography. The global in-app advertising market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading in-app advertising market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the in-app advertising market.

The global in-app advertising market is segmented on the basis of type, platform, application. On the basis of type the market is segmented as banner ads, interstitial ads, rich media ads, video ads, native ads). On the basis of platform the market is segmented as android, iOS, others. On the basis of application the market is segmented as online shopping, payment and ticketing, gaming, entertainment, messaging, others.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

