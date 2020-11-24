Capsule Endoscopy System Market Scope Analysis by 2026

The market report titled “Capsule Endoscopy System Market by Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022” and published by Beathen Reports will put forth a systematized evaluation of the vital facets of the global Capsule Endoscopy System Market. The report will function as a medium for the better assessment of the existing and future situations of the global market. It will be offering a 360-degree framework of the competitive landscape and dynamics of the market and related industries. Further, it entails the major competitors within the market as well as budding companies along with their comprehensive details such as market share on the basis of revenue, demand, high-quality product manufacturers, sales, and service providers. The report will also shed light on the numerous growth prospects dedicated to diverse industries, organizations, suppliers, and associations providing several services and products. The report will offer them buyers with detailed direction to the growth in market that would further provide them a competitive edge during the forecast period.

Capsule endoscopy is a non-invasive technique that allows the complete examination of the gastrointestinal tract using a wireless, disposable device known as a video capsule, which is equipped with a camera, battery, transmitter and a light source. Video capsules capture images in the esophagus, stomach and small intestine, which are utilized for the diagnosis of gastrointestinal diseases. The integrated camera in the capsule takes around two pictures every second and the battery of the capsule lasts for around 8 hours. Capsule endoscopy system includes a work station, data recorder, sensor and software, which are used in integration with wireless capsules. Data recorder is a device, which needs to be worn around the patientÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s waist so that the data captured by video capsule can be transmitted through sensors. Data recorders can also locate the position and movement of the capsule inside the stomach.

According to the American Cancer Society, around 141,000 people were diagnosed with colorectal cancer in the United States and approximately 49,000 people died in 2011. Moreover, colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed disease and is also the third leading cause of deaths in the United States. Thus, a large patient base of gastrointestinal (GI) disease requires adequate diagnosis and monitoring. Given Imaging was the first company to develop capsule endoscopy model, which was introduced in the developed countries in 2001. The capsule endoscopy system has emerged as an effective management and diagnosis technique for GI diseases such as CrohnÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s disease, colorectal cancer, obscure gastrointestinal bleeding, polyposis syndromes and small bowel tumors.

The global Capsule Endoscopy System market size is projected to reach US$ 452.7 million by 2026, from US$ 279.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2026.

Given Imaging Ltd.

Olympus Corporation

IntroMedic Co. Ltd.

CapsoVision Inc.

Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technolgy (Group) Co. Ltd

IntroMedic Co., Ltd.

Capsule Endoscope

Workstations and Recorders

Market Segment by Application

Small Bowel Diseases

Esophageal Diseases