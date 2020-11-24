External Defibrillators Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific, Philips

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global External Defibrillators market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global External Defibrillators market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The External Defibrillators report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the External Defibrillators report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global External Defibrillators market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global External Defibrillators market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global External Defibrillators market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global External Defibrillators market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global External Defibrillators market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global External Defibrillators Market Research Report: Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific, Philips, Zoll Medical, Biotronik, Physio-Control, Cardiac Science, Livanova, Nihon Kohden, Schiller, Mindray Medical, Mediana, Metrax, Metsis Medikal

Types: Automated External Defibrillators (AED)

Manual External Defibrillators



Applications: Hospitals, Clinics, and Cardiac Centers

Pre-Hospital Care Settings

Public Access Markets

Home Care Settings

Alternate Care Facilities



The External Defibrillators Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global External Defibrillators market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global External Defibrillators market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the External Defibrillators market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in External Defibrillators industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global External Defibrillators market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global External Defibrillators market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global External Defibrillators market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 External Defibrillators Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top External Defibrillators Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global External Defibrillators Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Automated External Defibrillators (AED)

1.4.3 Manual External Defibrillators

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global External Defibrillators Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospitals, Clinics, and Cardiac Centers

1.5.3 Pre-Hospital Care Settings

1.5.4 Public Access Markets

1.5.5 Home Care Settings

1.5.6 Alternate Care Facilities

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global External Defibrillators Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global External Defibrillators Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global External Defibrillators Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global External Defibrillators Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global External Defibrillators, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global External Defibrillators Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global External Defibrillators Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for External Defibrillators Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key External Defibrillators Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top External Defibrillators Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top External Defibrillators Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top External Defibrillators Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top External Defibrillators Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top External Defibrillators Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top External Defibrillators Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top External Defibrillators Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by External Defibrillators Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global External Defibrillators Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 External Defibrillators Production by Regions

4.1 Global External Defibrillators Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top External Defibrillators Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top External Defibrillators Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America External Defibrillators Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America External Defibrillators Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America External Defibrillators Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe External Defibrillators Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe External Defibrillators Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe External Defibrillators Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China External Defibrillators Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China External Defibrillators Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China External Defibrillators Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan External Defibrillators Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan External Defibrillators Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan External Defibrillators Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 External Defibrillators Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top External Defibrillators Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top External Defibrillators Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top External Defibrillators Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America External Defibrillators Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America External Defibrillators Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe External Defibrillators Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe External Defibrillators Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific External Defibrillators Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific External Defibrillators Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America External Defibrillators Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America External Defibrillators Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa External Defibrillators Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa External Defibrillators Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global External Defibrillators Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global External Defibrillators Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global External Defibrillators Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 External Defibrillators Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global External Defibrillators Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global External Defibrillators Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global External Defibrillators Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global External Defibrillators Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global External Defibrillators Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global External Defibrillators Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global External Defibrillators Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Medtronic

8.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

8.1.2 Medtronic Overview

8.1.3 Medtronic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Medtronic Product Description

8.1.5 Medtronic Related Developments

8.2 Abbott

8.2.1 Abbott Corporation Information

8.2.2 Abbott Overview

8.2.3 Abbott Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Abbott Product Description

8.2.5 Abbott Related Developments

8.3 Boston Scientific

8.3.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

8.3.2 Boston Scientific Overview

8.3.3 Boston Scientific Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Boston Scientific Product Description

8.3.5 Boston Scientific Related Developments

8.4 Philips

8.4.1 Philips Corporation Information

8.4.2 Philips Overview

8.4.3 Philips Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Philips Product Description

8.4.5 Philips Related Developments

8.5 Zoll Medical

8.5.1 Zoll Medical Corporation Information

8.5.2 Zoll Medical Overview

8.5.3 Zoll Medical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Zoll Medical Product Description

8.5.5 Zoll Medical Related Developments

8.6 Biotronik

8.6.1 Biotronik Corporation Information

8.6.2 Biotronik Overview

8.6.3 Biotronik Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Biotronik Product Description

8.6.5 Biotronik Related Developments

8.7 Physio-Control

8.7.1 Physio-Control Corporation Information

8.7.2 Physio-Control Overview

8.7.3 Physio-Control Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Physio-Control Product Description

8.7.5 Physio-Control Related Developments

8.8 Cardiac Science

8.8.1 Cardiac Science Corporation Information

8.8.2 Cardiac Science Overview

8.8.3 Cardiac Science Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Cardiac Science Product Description

8.8.5 Cardiac Science Related Developments

8.9 Livanova

8.9.1 Livanova Corporation Information

8.9.2 Livanova Overview

8.9.3 Livanova Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Livanova Product Description

8.9.5 Livanova Related Developments

8.10 Nihon Kohden

8.10.1 Nihon Kohden Corporation Information

8.10.2 Nihon Kohden Overview

8.10.3 Nihon Kohden Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Nihon Kohden Product Description

8.10.5 Nihon Kohden Related Developments

8.11 Schiller

8.11.1 Schiller Corporation Information

8.11.2 Schiller Overview

8.11.3 Schiller Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Schiller Product Description

8.11.5 Schiller Related Developments

8.12 Mindray Medical

8.12.1 Mindray Medical Corporation Information

8.12.2 Mindray Medical Overview

8.12.3 Mindray Medical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Mindray Medical Product Description

8.12.5 Mindray Medical Related Developments

8.13 Mediana

8.13.1 Mediana Corporation Information

8.13.2 Mediana Overview

8.13.3 Mediana Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Mediana Product Description

8.13.5 Mediana Related Developments

8.14 Metrax

8.14.1 Metrax Corporation Information

8.14.2 Metrax Overview

8.14.3 Metrax Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Metrax Product Description

8.14.5 Metrax Related Developments

8.15 Metsis Medikal

8.15.1 Metsis Medikal Corporation Information

8.15.2 Metsis Medikal Overview

8.15.3 Metsis Medikal Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Metsis Medikal Product Description

8.15.5 Metsis Medikal Related Developments

9 External Defibrillators Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top External Defibrillators Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top External Defibrillators Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key External Defibrillators Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 External Defibrillators Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global External Defibrillators Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America External Defibrillators Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe External Defibrillators Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific External Defibrillators Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America External Defibrillators Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa External Defibrillators Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 External Defibrillators Sales Channels

11.2.2 External Defibrillators Distributors

11.3 External Defibrillators Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 External Defibrillators Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 External Defibrillators Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global External Defibrillators Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

