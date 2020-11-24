Cannabis Extract Machine Market size, Demand, Growth Innovation, Trends, Region, Forecasts to 2026 | Precision, Capna Systems, Eden Labs, Apeks Supercritical, extraktLAB

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Cannabis Extract Machine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cannabis Extract Machine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cannabis Extract Machine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cannabis Extract Machine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cannabis Extract Machine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cannabis Extract Machine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cannabis Extract Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cannabis Extract Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cannabis Extract Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cannabis Extract Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cannabis Extract Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cannabis Extract Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Precision, Capna Systems, Eden Labs, Apeks Supercritical, extraktLAB, Cedarstone Industry, MediPharm Lab, Integrated Extraction, Dragonfly Technologies

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Cannabis Extract Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Sub/Supercritical CO2 Extraction Machine

1.3.3 Ethanol Extraction Machine

1.3.4 Hydrocarbon Extraction Machine

1.3.5 Solvent-less Extraction Machine

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Cannabis Extract Machine Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Recreational Cannabis

1.4.3 Medical Cannabis

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Cannabis Extract Machine Production Value 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Cannabis Extract Machine Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Cannabis Extract Machine Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Cannabis Extract Machine Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.2.1 Global Cannabis Extract Machine Market Size CAGR of Key Regions

2.2.2 Global Cannabis Extract Machine Market Share of Key Regions 2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cannabis Extract Machine Capacity by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Global Cannabis Extract Machine Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Cannabis Extract Machine Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Cannabis Extract Machine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Cannabis Extract Machine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Cannabis Extract Machine Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Cannabis Extract Machine Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cannabis Extract Machine Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Cannabis Extract Machine Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type

4.1.1 Sub/Supercritical CO2 Extraction Machine Production and Production Value (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Ethanol Extraction Machine Production and Production Value (2014-2019)

4.1.3 Hydrocarbon Extraction Machine Production and Production Value (2014-2019)

4.1.4 Solvent-less Extraction Machine Production and Production Value (2014-2019)

4.1.5 Others Production and Production Value (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Cannabis Extract Machine Production Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Cannabis Extract Machine Production Value Market Share by Type

4.4 Cannabis Extract Machine Ex-factory Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Cannabis Extract Machine Consumption by Application

6 Production by Regions

6.1 Global Cannabis Extract Machine Production (History Data) by Regions 2014-2019

6.2 Global Cannabis Extract Machine Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 United States

6.3.1 United States Cannabis Extract Machine Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.3.2 United States Cannabis Extract Machine Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.3.3 Key Players in United States

6.3.4 United States Cannabis Extract Machine Import & Export

6.4 European Union

6.4.1 European Union Cannabis Extract Machine Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.4.2 European Union Cannabis Extract Machine Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.4.3 Key Players in European Union

6.4.4 European Union Cannabis Extract Machine Import & Export

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Cannabis Extract Machine Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.5.2 China Cannabis Extract Machine Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.5.3 Key Players in China

6.5.4 China Cannabis Extract Machine Import & Export

6.6 Rest of World

6.6.1 Japan

6.6.2 Korea

6.6.3 India

6.6.4 Southeast Asia

7 Cannabis Extract Machine Consumption by Regions

7.1 Global Cannabis Extract Machine Consumption (History Data) by Regions

7.2 United States

7.2.1 United States Cannabis Extract Machine Consumption by Type

7.2.2 United States Cannabis Extract Machine Consumption by Application

7.3 European Union

7.3.1 European Union Cannabis Extract Machine Consumption by Type

7.3.2 European Union Cannabis Extract Machine Consumption by Application

7.4 China

7.4.1 China Cannabis Extract Machine Consumption by Type

7.4.2 China Cannabis Extract Machine Consumption by Application

7.5 Rest of World

7.5.1 Rest of World Cannabis Extract Machine Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Rest of World Cannabis Extract Machine Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Japan

7.5.4 Korea

7.5.5 India

7.5.6 Southeast Asia

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Precision

8.1.1 Precision Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.1.3 Production and Revenue of Precision

8.1.4 Cannabis Extract Machine Product Introduction

8.1.5 Precision Recent Development

8.2 Capna Systems

8.2.1 Capna Systems Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.2.3 Production and Revenue of Capna Systems

8.2.4 Capna Systems Product Introduction

8.2.5 Capna Systems Recent Development

8.3 Eden Labs

8.3.1 Eden Labs Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.3.3 Production and Revenue of Eden Labs

8.3.4 Eden Labs Product Introduction

8.3.5 Eden Labs Recent Development

8.4 Apeks Supercritical

8.4.1 Apeks Supercritical Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.4.3 Production and Revenue of Apeks Supercritical

8.4.4 Apeks Supercritical Product Introduction

8.4.5 Apeks Supercritical Recent Development

8.5 extraktLAB

8.5.1 extraktLAB Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.5.3 Production and Revenue of extraktLAB

8.5.4 extraktLAB Product Introduction

8.5.5 extraktLAB Recent Development

8.6 Cedarstone Industry

8.6.1 Cedarstone Industry Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.6.3 Production and Revenue of Cedarstone Industry

8.6.4 Cedarstone Industry Product Introduction

8.6.5 Cedarstone Industry Recent Development

8.7 MediPharm Lab

8.7.1 MediPharm Lab Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.7.3 Production and Revenue of MediPharm Lab

8.7.4 MediPharm Lab Product Introduction

8.7.5 MediPharm Lab Recent Development

8.8 Integrated Extraction

8.8.1 Integrated Extraction Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.8.3 Production and Revenue of Integrated Extraction

8.8.4 Integrated Extraction Product Introduction

8.8.5 Integrated Extraction Recent Development

8.9 Dragonfly Technologies

8.9.1 Dragonfly Technologies Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.9.3 Production and Revenue of Dragonfly Technologies

8.9.4 Dragonfly Technologies Product Introduction

8.9.5 Dragonfly Technologies Recent Development

9 Market Forecast

9.1 Global Market Size Forecast

9.1.1 Global Cannabis Extract Machine Capacity, Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Cannabis Extract Machine Production Value Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Market Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Cannabis Extract Machine Production and Value Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

9.2.2 Global Cannabis Extract Machine Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

9.3 United States

9.3.1 Production and Value Forecast in United States

9.3.2 Consumption Forecast in United States

9.4 European Union

9.4.1 Production and Value Forecast in European Union

9.4.2 Consumption Forecast in European Union

9.5 China

9.5.1 Production and Value Forecast in China

9.5.2 Consumption Forecast in China

9.6 Rest of World

9.6.1 Japan

9.6.2 Korea

9.6.3 India

9.6.4 Southeast Asia

9.7 Forecast by Type

9.7.1 Global Cannabis Extract Machine Production Forecast by Type

9.7.2 Global Cannabis Extract Machine Production Value Forecast by Type

9.8 Consumption Forecast by Application

10 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

10.1 Value Chain Analysis

10.2 Sales Channels Analysis

10.2.1 Cannabis Extract Machine Sales Channels

10.2.2 Cannabis Extract Machine Distributors

10.3 Cannabis Extract Machine Customers

11 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

11.1 Market Opportunities

11.2 Market Challenges

11.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.1.2 Data Source

13.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.1.2.2 Primary Sources

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

