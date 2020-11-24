Interventional Radiology Equipment Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Interventional Radiology Equipment market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Interventional Radiology Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Interventional Radiology Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Interventional Radiology Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Interventional Radiology Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Interventional Radiology Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Interventional Radiology Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Interventional Radiology Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Interventional Radiology Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Interventional Radiology Equipment Market Research Report: GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems, Hitachi Medical, Carestream Health, Esaote S.P.A., Hologic Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Samsung Medison

Types: MRI System

Ultrasound Imaging System

CT Scanner

Angiography System

Fluoroscopy System

Biopsy System



Applications: Oncology

Cardiology

Urology & Nephrology

Gastroenterology

Other Applications



The Interventional Radiology Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Interventional Radiology Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Interventional Radiology Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Interventional Radiology Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Interventional Radiology Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Interventional Radiology Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Interventional Radiology Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Interventional Radiology Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Interventional Radiology Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Interventional Radiology Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Interventional Radiology Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 MRI System

1.4.3 Ultrasound Imaging System

1.4.4 CT Scanner

1.4.5 Angiography System

1.4.6 Fluoroscopy System

1.4.7 Biopsy System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Interventional Radiology Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oncology

1.5.3 Cardiology

1.5.4 Urology & Nephrology

1.5.5 Gastroenterology

1.5.6 Other Applications

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Interventional Radiology Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Interventional Radiology Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Interventional Radiology Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Interventional Radiology Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Interventional Radiology Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Interventional Radiology Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Interventional Radiology Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Interventional Radiology Equipment Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Interventional Radiology Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Interventional Radiology Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Interventional Radiology Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Interventional Radiology Equipment Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Interventional Radiology Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Interventional Radiology Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Interventional Radiology Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Interventional Radiology Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Interventional Radiology Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Interventional Radiology Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Interventional Radiology Equipment Production by Regions

4.1 Global Interventional Radiology Equipment Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Interventional Radiology Equipment Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Interventional Radiology Equipment Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Interventional Radiology Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Interventional Radiology Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Interventional Radiology Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Interventional Radiology Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Interventional Radiology Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Interventional Radiology Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Interventional Radiology Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Interventional Radiology Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Interventional Radiology Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Interventional Radiology Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Interventional Radiology Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Interventional Radiology Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Interventional Radiology Equipment Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Interventional Radiology Equipment Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Interventional Radiology Equipment Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Interventional Radiology Equipment Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Interventional Radiology Equipment Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Interventional Radiology Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Interventional Radiology Equipment Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Interventional Radiology Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Equipment Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Interventional Radiology Equipment Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Interventional Radiology Equipment Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Interventional Radiology Equipment Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Interventional Radiology Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Interventional Radiology Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Interventional Radiology Equipment Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Interventional Radiology Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Interventional Radiology Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Interventional Radiology Equipment Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Interventional Radiology Equipment Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Interventional Radiology Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Interventional Radiology Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Interventional Radiology Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Interventional Radiology Equipment Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Interventional Radiology Equipment Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 GE Healthcare

8.1.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

8.1.2 GE Healthcare Overview

8.1.3 GE Healthcare Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 GE Healthcare Product Description

8.1.5 GE Healthcare Related Developments

8.2 Siemens AG

8.2.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

8.2.2 Siemens AG Overview

8.2.3 Siemens AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Siemens AG Product Description

8.2.5 Siemens AG Related Developments

8.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

8.3.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Corporation Information

8.3.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Overview

8.3.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Product Description

8.3.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Related Developments

8.4 Canon Medical Systems

8.4.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation Information

8.4.2 Canon Medical Systems Overview

8.4.3 Canon Medical Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Canon Medical Systems Product Description

8.4.5 Canon Medical Systems Related Developments

8.5 Hitachi Medical

8.5.1 Hitachi Medical Corporation Information

8.5.2 Hitachi Medical Overview

8.5.3 Hitachi Medical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Hitachi Medical Product Description

8.5.5 Hitachi Medical Related Developments

8.6 Carestream Health

8.6.1 Carestream Health Corporation Information

8.6.2 Carestream Health Overview

8.6.3 Carestream Health Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Carestream Health Product Description

8.6.5 Carestream Health Related Developments

8.7 Esaote S.P.A.

8.7.1 Esaote S.P.A. Corporation Information

8.7.2 Esaote S.P.A. Overview

8.7.3 Esaote S.P.A. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Esaote S.P.A. Product Description

8.7.5 Esaote S.P.A. Related Developments

8.8 Hologic Inc.

8.8.1 Hologic Inc. Corporation Information

8.8.2 Hologic Inc. Overview

8.8.3 Hologic Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Hologic Inc. Product Description

8.8.5 Hologic Inc. Related Developments

8.9 Shimadzu Corporation

8.9.1 Shimadzu Corporation Corporation Information

8.9.2 Shimadzu Corporation Overview

8.9.3 Shimadzu Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Shimadzu Corporation Product Description

8.9.5 Shimadzu Corporation Related Developments

8.10 Samsung Medison

8.10.1 Samsung Medison Corporation Information

8.10.2 Samsung Medison Overview

8.10.3 Samsung Medison Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Samsung Medison Product Description

8.10.5 Samsung Medison Related Developments

9 Interventional Radiology Equipment Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Interventional Radiology Equipment Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Interventional Radiology Equipment Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Interventional Radiology Equipment Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Interventional Radiology Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Interventional Radiology Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Interventional Radiology Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Interventional Radiology Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Interventional Radiology Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Interventional Radiology Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Interventional Radiology Equipment Sales Channels

11.2.2 Interventional Radiology Equipment Distributors

11.3 Interventional Radiology Equipment Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Interventional Radiology Equipment Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Interventional Radiology Equipment Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Interventional Radiology Equipment Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

