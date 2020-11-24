Knee Implants Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | B. Braun, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc., Stryker

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Knee Implants market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Knee Implants market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Knee Implants report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Knee Implants report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Knee Implants market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Knee Implants market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Knee Implants market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Knee Implants market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Knee Implants market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Knee Implants Market Research Report: B. Braun, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc., Stryker, Exactech, Johnson & Johnson, DJO Surgical, Medtronic, Becton Dickinson

Types: Stainless Steel

Cobalt-chromium Alloys

Titanium and Titanium Alloys

Polyethylene

Ceramics

Other



Applications: Hospitals

Specialized Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



The Knee Implants Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Knee Implants market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Knee Implants market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Knee Implants market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Knee Implants industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Knee Implants market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Knee Implants market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Knee Implants market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Knee Implants Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Knee Implants Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Knee Implants Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Stainless Steel

1.4.3 Cobalt-chromium Alloys

1.4.4 Titanium and Titanium Alloys

1.4.5 Polyethylene

1.4.6 Ceramics

1.4.7 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Knee Implants Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Specialized Orthopedic Clinics

1.5.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Knee Implants Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Knee Implants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Knee Implants Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Knee Implants Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Knee Implants, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Knee Implants Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Knee Implants Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Knee Implants Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Knee Implants Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Knee Implants Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Knee Implants Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Knee Implants Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Knee Implants Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Knee Implants Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Knee Implants Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Knee Implants Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Knee Implants Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Knee Implants Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Knee Implants Production by Regions

4.1 Global Knee Implants Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Knee Implants Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Knee Implants Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Knee Implants Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Knee Implants Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Knee Implants Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Knee Implants Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Knee Implants Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Knee Implants Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Knee Implants Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Knee Implants Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Knee Implants Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Knee Implants Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Knee Implants Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Knee Implants Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Knee Implants Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Knee Implants Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Knee Implants Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Knee Implants Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Knee Implants Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Knee Implants Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Knee Implants Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Knee Implants Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Knee Implants Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Knee Implants Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Knee Implants Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Knee Implants Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Knee Implants Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Knee Implants Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Knee Implants Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Knee Implants Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Knee Implants Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Knee Implants Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Knee Implants Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Knee Implants Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Knee Implants Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Knee Implants Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Knee Implants Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Knee Implants Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Knee Implants Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 B. Braun

8.1.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

8.1.2 B. Braun Overview

8.1.3 B. Braun Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 B. Braun Product Description

8.1.5 B. Braun Related Developments

8.2 Smith & Nephew

8.2.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information

8.2.2 Smith & Nephew Overview

8.2.3 Smith & Nephew Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Smith & Nephew Product Description

8.2.5 Smith & Nephew Related Developments

8.3 Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc.

8.3.1 Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc. Corporation Information

8.3.2 Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc. Overview

8.3.3 Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc. Product Description

8.3.5 Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc. Related Developments

8.4 Stryker

8.4.1 Stryker Corporation Information

8.4.2 Stryker Overview

8.4.3 Stryker Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Stryker Product Description

8.4.5 Stryker Related Developments

8.5 Exactech

8.5.1 Exactech Corporation Information

8.5.2 Exactech Overview

8.5.3 Exactech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Exactech Product Description

8.5.5 Exactech Related Developments

8.6 Johnson & Johnson

8.6.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

8.6.2 Johnson & Johnson Overview

8.6.3 Johnson & Johnson Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Johnson & Johnson Product Description

8.6.5 Johnson & Johnson Related Developments

8.7 DJO Surgical

8.7.1 DJO Surgical Corporation Information

8.7.2 DJO Surgical Overview

8.7.3 DJO Surgical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 DJO Surgical Product Description

8.7.5 DJO Surgical Related Developments

8.8 Medtronic

8.8.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

8.8.2 Medtronic Overview

8.8.3 Medtronic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Medtronic Product Description

8.8.5 Medtronic Related Developments

8.9 Becton Dickinson

8.9.1 Becton Dickinson Corporation Information

8.9.2 Becton Dickinson Overview

8.9.3 Becton Dickinson Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Becton Dickinson Product Description

8.9.5 Becton Dickinson Related Developments

9 Knee Implants Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Knee Implants Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Knee Implants Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Knee Implants Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Knee Implants Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Knee Implants Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Knee Implants Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Knee Implants Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Knee Implants Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Knee Implants Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Knee Implants Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Knee Implants Sales Channels

11.2.2 Knee Implants Distributors

11.3 Knee Implants Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Knee Implants Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Knee Implants Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Knee Implants Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

