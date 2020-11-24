Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Mediim LTD, Masimo, 3M Company, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Research Report: Mediim LTD, Masimo, 3M Company, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Cosinuss GmbH, Helen of Troy, Terumo Corporation, Welch Allyn, Inc, Omron Healthcare, Microlife Corporation, Briggs Healthcare, Philips, C.R. Bard

Types: Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices

Hand Held Temperature Monitoring Devices

Wearable Continuous Monitoring Thermometers

Others



Applications: Hospitals

Clinics

Skilled Nursing Facilities

Long Term Care Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers



The Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices

1.4.3 Hand Held Temperature Monitoring Devices

1.4.4 Wearable Continuous Monitoring Thermometers

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Clinics

1.5.4 Skilled Nursing Facilities

1.5.5 Long Term Care Centers

1.5.6 Ambulatory Care Centers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Production by Regions

4.1 Global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Mediim LTD

8.1.1 Mediim LTD Corporation Information

8.1.2 Mediim LTD Overview

8.1.3 Mediim LTD Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Mediim LTD Product Description

8.1.5 Mediim LTD Related Developments

8.2 Masimo

8.2.1 Masimo Corporation Information

8.2.2 Masimo Overview

8.2.3 Masimo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Masimo Product Description

8.2.5 Masimo Related Developments

8.3 3M Company

8.3.1 3M Company Corporation Information

8.3.2 3M Company Overview

8.3.3 3M Company Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 3M Company Product Description

8.3.5 3M Company Related Developments

8.4 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

8.4.1 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Corporation Information

8.4.2 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Overview

8.4.3 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Product Description

8.4.5 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Related Developments

8.5 Cosinuss GmbH

8.5.1 Cosinuss GmbH Corporation Information

8.5.2 Cosinuss GmbH Overview

8.5.3 Cosinuss GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Cosinuss GmbH Product Description

8.5.5 Cosinuss GmbH Related Developments

8.6 Helen of Troy

8.6.1 Helen of Troy Corporation Information

8.6.2 Helen of Troy Overview

8.6.3 Helen of Troy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Helen of Troy Product Description

8.6.5 Helen of Troy Related Developments

8.7 Terumo Corporation

8.7.1 Terumo Corporation Corporation Information

8.7.2 Terumo Corporation Overview

8.7.3 Terumo Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Terumo Corporation Product Description

8.7.5 Terumo Corporation Related Developments

8.8 Welch Allyn, Inc

8.8.1 Welch Allyn, Inc Corporation Information

8.8.2 Welch Allyn, Inc Overview

8.8.3 Welch Allyn, Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Welch Allyn, Inc Product Description

8.8.5 Welch Allyn, Inc Related Developments

8.9 Omron Healthcare

8.9.1 Omron Healthcare Corporation Information

8.9.2 Omron Healthcare Overview

8.9.3 Omron Healthcare Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Omron Healthcare Product Description

8.9.5 Omron Healthcare Related Developments

8.10 Microlife Corporation

8.10.1 Microlife Corporation Corporation Information

8.10.2 Microlife Corporation Overview

8.10.3 Microlife Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Microlife Corporation Product Description

8.10.5 Microlife Corporation Related Developments

8.11 Briggs Healthcare

8.11.1 Briggs Healthcare Corporation Information

8.11.2 Briggs Healthcare Overview

8.11.3 Briggs Healthcare Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Briggs Healthcare Product Description

8.11.5 Briggs Healthcare Related Developments

8.12 Philips

8.12.1 Philips Corporation Information

8.12.2 Philips Overview

8.12.3 Philips Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Philips Product Description

8.12.5 Philips Related Developments

8.13 C.R. Bard

8.13.1 C.R. Bard Corporation Information

8.13.2 C.R. Bard Overview

8.13.3 C.R. Bard Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 C.R. Bard Product Description

8.13.5 C.R. Bard Related Developments

9 Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Sales Channels

11.2.2 Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Distributors

11.3 Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

