Biologic and Medical Imaging Reagents Market Biologic and Medical Imaging Reagents Market Sales and Forecast Analyzed in a New Research Study

Biological and Medical Imaging Reagents are chemicals that clinicians and healthcare providers can determine whether a tumor is malignant or benign, and can locate any metastatic cancer in the body, specifically designed to enhance the image produced by the imaging system.

The global well-known brands in Biologic and Medical Imaging Reagents include Cardinal Health(6.77%), Bracco(5.41%), Bayer HealthCare(3.48%), Curium Pharma(2.02%), Hengrui Medicine(2.67%), GE Healthcare(2.53%), Lantheus Medical Imaging(2.01%), Novartis (AAA)(2.77%), Thermo Fisher Scientific(2.16%), Jubilant DraxImage(1.63%), PerkinElmer(1.44%), Guerbet(1.75%), Nihon Medi-Physics(1.75%), YRPG(1.09%) and Others(62.52%).

The application area of Biologic and Medical Imaging Reagents include Hospitals, Clinics and Other.

In terms of types, Biologic and Medical Imaging Reagents can be divided into Nuclear Imaging (PET & SPECT) Reagents, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Reagents, Fluorescence Imaging Reagents, Ultrasound and X-ray Contrast Reagents and Other.

On basis of geography, Biologic and Medical Imaging Reagents are manufactured in North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following players are covered in this report:

Cardinal Health

Bracco

Bayer HealthCare

Curium Pharma

Hengrui Medicine

GE Healthcare

Lantheus Medical Imaging

Novartis (AAA)

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Jubilant DraxImage

PerkinElmer

Guerbet

Nihon Medi-Physics

Breakdown Data by Type

Nuclear Imaging (PET & SPECT) Reagents

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Reagents

Fluorescence Imaging Reagents

Ultrasound and X-ray Contrast Reagents

Other

Biologic and Medical Imaging Reagents Breakdown Data by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Biologic and Medical Imaging Reagents market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy