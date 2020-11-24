E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market 2020 Illuminated by New Report

The Insight Partners adds “E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” to its store providing analysis of the current and future market competition in the market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

E-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap is an electronic waste, which defines discarded electronic devices. Used electronics which are meant for reuse, resale, recycling via material recovery are also considered electronic waste. The process of electronic waste is a combination of manual as well as mechanical dismantling, size reduction, and sending hazardous waste for final disposal and metal components for processing. The growing government regulations refer to the proper management and disposal of e-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap in emerging economies such as the Asia Pacific is driving the growth of the market

Top Key Players:-Boliden Group, Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd, Escrap India, GCL Recycling and Refining Inc., Greentec, MAIREC Edelmetallgesellschaft mbH, MIS Electronics Inc., Ultromex Limited, Umicore, URT Recycling Technology

The increasing volumes of electronic waste across the world is driving the global e-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap market. However, the high initial cost of electronic waste management might hinder the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the growing demand for efficient technologies and systems for the recycling or disposal of electronic waste is anticipated to create opportunities for the e-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap market during the forecast period

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global e-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap market is segmented on the basis of e-scrap source type, PCB e-scrap type, material recovered (PCB e-scrap). On the basis of e-scrap source type, the market is segmented as household appliances, IT and telecommunication products, entertainment devices. On the basis of PCB e-scrap type, the market is segmented as telecommunications circuit cards, network communications boards, circuit packs, others. On the basis of material recovered (PCB e-scrap), the market is segmented as ferrous components, metals, precious metals

The report analyzes factors affecting E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap market in these regions.

