Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market is expected to reach $239.43 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 27.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market include Broadcom Inc., Oracle, Samsung, IBM, Western Digital Corporation., Marvell, Intel Corporation, Microsemi, NetApp, Cisco, Dell, Toshiba Corporation, Microchip Technology, Micron Technology, Inc., and Huawei.

Some of the factors such as growing adoption of NVMe technologies in SSDS, servers, and storage appliances and exponential rise in data generation and evolving command for data storage and processing infrastructure are propelling the market growth. However, performance problems associated with storage software likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Non-volatile memory express (NVMe), also well-known as a Non-volatile memory host controller interface (NVMHCI), is a device interface specification that enables a solid-state drive (SSD) to efficiently employ a high-speed peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) bus in a computer. This communications interface/protocol is developed by a consortium of vendors including Intel, Samsung, Dell, and Seagate. NVMe is new server storage I/O access method and protocol for fast access to NVM based storage and memory technologies.

Based on the component, the Solid State Drives (SSDs) is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period due to they are adopted widely as a storage solution in most of the verticals. This widespread adoption is mainly due to the benefits provided by NVMe SSDs.

By geography, Middle East & Africa is going to have a lucrative growth due to the increased investments by telecom operators and financial institutions in advanced storage solutions.

Communication Standards Covered:

• InfiniBand

• Fibre Channel

• Ethernet

Products Covered:

• Adapters

• All-flash Arrays

• Servers

• Solid-state Drives (SSDs)

• Other Products

Deployment Locations Covered:

• On-premise

• Co-lo Datacenters

• Private Cloud

• Public Cloud

Components Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

Operating Systems Covered:

• Linux

• Chrome Operating System (OS)

• Free Berkeley Software Distribution (BSD)

• Haiku

• Illumos

• iOS

• DragonFly Berkeley Software Distribution (BSD)

• Open Berkeley Software Distribution (BSD)

• Windows

Applications Covered:

• Caching

• Data Virtualization

• On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP)

• On-Line Transaction Processing (OLTP)

• Primary Storage

• Cloud Services

End Users Covered:

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Business & Consulting

• Consumer Goods & Retail

• Education & Research

• Energy

• Government

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Media & Entertainment

• Telecommunications & ITeS

• Cloud Service Providers

• Enterprises/ Traditional On-premises Datacenters

• E-Commerce

• Hyperscale

• Transportation

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

