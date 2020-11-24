Animal Feeds Additives Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2026| Evonik, DowDuPont, DSM

The global Animal Feeds Additives market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Animal Feeds Additives market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Animal Feeds Additives market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Animal Feeds Additives market, such as Evonik, DowDuPont, DSM, Adisseo, BASF, ADM, Nutreco, Novusint, Charoen Pokphand Group, Cargill, Sumitomo Chemical, Kemin Industries, Biomin, Alltech, Addcon, Bio Agri Mix They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Animal Feeds Additives market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Animal Feeds Additives market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Animal Feeds Additives market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Animal Feeds Additives industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Animal Feeds Additives market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Animal Feeds Additives market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Animal Feeds Additives market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Animal Feeds Additives market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Animal Feeds Additives Market by Product: , Minerals, Amino Acids, Vitamins, Enzymes, Others

Global Animal Feeds Additives Market by Application: , Poultry Feeds, Ruminant Feeds, Pig Feeds, Aquaculture Feeds, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Animal Feeds Additives market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Animal Feeds Additives Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Animal Feeds Additives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Animal Feeds Additives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Animal Feeds Additives market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Animal Feeds Additives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Animal Feeds Additives market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Animal Feeds Additives Market Overview

1.1 Animal Feeds Additives Product Overview

1.2 Animal Feeds Additives Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Minerals

1.2.2 Amino Acids

1.2.3 Vitamins

1.2.4 Enzymes

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Animal Feeds Additives Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Animal Feeds Additives Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Animal Feeds Additives Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Animal Feeds Additives Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Animal Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Animal Feeds Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Animal Feeds Additives Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Animal Feeds Additives Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Animal Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Animal Feeds Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Animal Feeds Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Animal Feeds Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Animal Feeds Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Animal Feeds Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Animal Feeds Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Animal Feeds Additives Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Animal Feeds Additives Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Animal Feeds Additives Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Animal Feeds Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Animal Feeds Additives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Animal Feeds Additives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Animal Feeds Additives Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Animal Feeds Additives Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Animal Feeds Additives as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Animal Feeds Additives Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Animal Feeds Additives Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Animal Feeds Additives by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Animal Feeds Additives Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Animal Feeds Additives Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Animal Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Animal Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Animal Feeds Additives Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Animal Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Animal Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Animal Feeds Additives by Application

4.1 Animal Feeds Additives Segment by Application

4.1.1 Poultry Feeds

4.1.2 Ruminant Feeds

4.1.3 Pig Feeds

4.1.4 Aquaculture Feeds

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Animal Feeds Additives Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Animal Feeds Additives Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Animal Feeds Additives Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Animal Feeds Additives Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Animal Feeds Additives by Application

4.5.2 Europe Animal Feeds Additives by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Animal Feeds Additives by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Animal Feeds Additives by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Animal Feeds Additives by Application 5 North America Animal Feeds Additives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Animal Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Animal Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Animal Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Animal Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Animal Feeds Additives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Animal Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Animal Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Animal Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Animal Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Animal Feeds Additives Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Animal Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Animal Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Animal Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Animal Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Animal Feeds Additives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Animal Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Animal Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Animal Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Animal Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Animal Feeds Additives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Animal Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Animal Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Animal Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Animal Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Animal Feeds Additives Business

10.1 Evonik

10.1.1 Evonik Corporation Information

10.1.2 Evonik Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Evonik Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Evonik Animal Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.1.5 Evonik Recent Developments

10.2 DowDuPont

10.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.2.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 DowDuPont Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Evonik Animal Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Developments

10.3 DSM

10.3.1 DSM Corporation Information

10.3.2 DSM Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 DSM Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 DSM Animal Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.3.5 DSM Recent Developments

10.4 Adisseo

10.4.1 Adisseo Corporation Information

10.4.2 Adisseo Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Adisseo Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Adisseo Animal Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.4.5 Adisseo Recent Developments

10.5 BASF

10.5.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.5.2 BASF Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 BASF Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 BASF Animal Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.5.5 BASF Recent Developments

10.6 ADM

10.6.1 ADM Corporation Information

10.6.2 ADM Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 ADM Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 ADM Animal Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.6.5 ADM Recent Developments

10.7 Nutreco

10.7.1 Nutreco Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nutreco Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Nutreco Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Nutreco Animal Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.7.5 Nutreco Recent Developments

10.8 Novusint

10.8.1 Novusint Corporation Information

10.8.2 Novusint Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Novusint Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Novusint Animal Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.8.5 Novusint Recent Developments

10.9 Charoen Pokphand Group

10.9.1 Charoen Pokphand Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Charoen Pokphand Group Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Charoen Pokphand Group Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Charoen Pokphand Group Animal Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.9.5 Charoen Pokphand Group Recent Developments

10.10 Cargill

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Animal Feeds Additives Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Cargill Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Cargill Recent Developments

10.11 Sumitomo Chemical

10.11.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sumitomo Chemical Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Sumitomo Chemical Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Sumitomo Chemical Animal Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.11.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Developments

10.12 Kemin Industries

10.12.1 Kemin Industries Corporation Information

10.12.2 Kemin Industries Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Kemin Industries Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Kemin Industries Animal Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.12.5 Kemin Industries Recent Developments

10.13 Biomin

10.13.1 Biomin Corporation Information

10.13.2 Biomin Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Biomin Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Biomin Animal Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.13.5 Biomin Recent Developments

10.14 Alltech

10.14.1 Alltech Corporation Information

10.14.2 Alltech Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Alltech Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Alltech Animal Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.14.5 Alltech Recent Developments

10.15 Addcon

10.15.1 Addcon Corporation Information

10.15.2 Addcon Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Addcon Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Addcon Animal Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.15.5 Addcon Recent Developments

10.16 Bio Agri Mix

10.16.1 Bio Agri Mix Corporation Information

10.16.2 Bio Agri Mix Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Bio Agri Mix Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Bio Agri Mix Animal Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.16.5 Bio Agri Mix Recent Developments 11 Animal Feeds Additives Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Animal Feeds Additives Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Animal Feeds Additives Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Animal Feeds Additives Industry Trends

11.4.2 Animal Feeds Additives Market Drivers

11.4.3 Animal Feeds Additives Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

