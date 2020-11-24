Corrugated Board Packaging – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Corrugated Board Packaging Market include Sealed Air Corporation, Cascades Inc., WestRock Company, Oji Holdings Corporation, Packaging Corporation of America, Mondi Group, Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith PLC, Klabin S.A., International Paper Company, Nippon Paper Industries Ltd., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Rengo Co. Ltd., Klingele Papierwerke GmbH & Co. KG and Kashi Pack Care.

Some of the factors such as increasing awareness among customers regarding environment-friendly products is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, low strength and lack of rigidity if faced with high pressure or load which is likely to hamper the market growth.

Corrugated board packaging refers to a process of packaging that preserves, protects, and transport a diverse range of products efficiently. The adoption of corrugated board packaging is rapidly increasing on account of its advantages, such as biodegradability, light-weight, recyclability. Moreover, corrugated packaging consists of more than 80% of recycled content, along with additional fresh fibers obtained from the sustainably managed forests.

Based on the application, the processed foods segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the demand for convenience foods that are expected to rise due to the busy lifestyle of people. Hence, processed food, which gets cooked in a short while, tends to attract consumers. The increasing population also expected to drive the demand for processed food, which is convenient as well as healthy.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing awareness among consumers regarding the usage of environment-friendly products. Government initiatives for stimulating eco-friendly packaging materials, coupled with the efforts from CPA (The Corrugated Packaging Alliance), a corrugated industry initiative, to encourage corrugated packaging are providing an added impetus to the growth of this market.

Product Types Covered:

• Sacks and Boxboard

• Paper Bags

• Corrugated Boxes

• Paperboard Cartons

Constructions Covered:

• Single Face Board

• Single Wall Board

• Double Wall Board

• Triple Wall Board

Types Covered:

• Rigid Boxes

• Self-Erecting Boxes

• Slotted Boxes

• Telescope Boxes

Component Types Covered:

• Flute

• Liner

Applications Covered:

• Fresh Food and Produce

• Processed Foods

• Beverages

• Beauty, Personal & Home Care

• Paper Products

• Electronics & Electrical Goods

• Glassware & Ceramics

• Textile Goods

• Automotive

• Consumer Durable Goods Industry

• Pharmaceuticals

• Chemicals

• Wood and Timber Products

• E-Commerce

• Healthcare

• Transportation & Logistics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

