Mechanical Mine Clearance System – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Mechanical Mine Clearance System Market is expected to reach $65.28 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR 5.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Mechanical Mine Clearance System Market include Way Industries A.S, Scanjack AB, Rheinmetall AG, Pearson Engineering Limited, MineWolf Systems AG, Krohn, Komatsu Ltd, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Hydrema Holding ApS, Global Clearance Solutions, FAE Group, DOK-ING d.o.o., Digger DTR — Demining Technologies, CEFA SAS, Armtrac Limited and Aardvark Clear Mine Ltd.

Some of the factors such as growing use of robotic arm mine clearance machines and rising product innovations in the mechanical mine clearance system are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the high installation and maintenance costs are hampering the market growth.

Mechanical mine clearance system refer to a heavy equipment designed to detonate the underlying mines by passing over it. The equipment is designed to withstand the mines’ explosion with minimal damage to the equipment. This makes the equipment highly effective over conventional manual detection methods. In addition, these mine clearance equipment are available in both manual as well as remote controlled configuration. This further ensures the safety of the demining personnel.

Based on the operation, the manual operation segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to lack of skilled professionals and difficulties in handling remote operation of heavy machinery.

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing manufacturer’s preference towards these types of equipment which in turn expected to drive growth of the target market in this region.

Operations Covered:

• Remote Control Operation/Robotic Vehicle

• Manual Operation

Product Types Covered:

• Mine Clearance Machines

• Robotic Arm

• Lifter

Equipment Sizes Covered:

• Heavy Weight (More than 20 tons)

• Medium Weight (5 tons to 20 tons)

• Lightweight (Upto 5 tons)

Applications Covered:

• Humanitarian

• Military & Defense

• Public Security

• Law Enforcement

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

