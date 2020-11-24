Smart Street Lighting Market To Witness Massive Growth | Competitive Outlook By Acuity Brands Lighting, Adesto Technologies, Bridgelux, Cree Lighting

This large scale Smart Street Lighting Market analysis report contains a comprehensive overview of definitions, scope, application, production and CAGR (%) comparison, segmentation by type, share, revenue status and outlook, capacity, consumption, market drivers, production status and outlook and opportunities, export, import, emerging markets/countries growth rate. The report examines various parameters impacting on semiconductors and Electronics industry like market dynamics, economic and non-economic aspects, investment opportunities, product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies. Besides, the market report also studies market growth opportunities and restraining factors.

The introduction of energy-efficient smart lighting systems has encouraged the government across the globe to adopt smart street lighting for the development of smart cities. The connected components in the smart street lighting would enable communication among these components and the user. Robust developments, government initiatives, and increasing awareness in the Asia Pacific region are likely to make this region the fastest growing in terms of the smart street lighting market in the forecast period.

The “Global Smart Street Lighting Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart street lighting market with detailed market segmentation by lamp type, component, deployment site, and geography. The global smart street lighting market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart street lighting market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Competitive Landscape: Smart Street Lighting Market:

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

Adesto Technologies Corporation

Bridgelux, Inc.

Cree Lighting

Eaton Corporation PLC

GE Lighting

Itron, Inc.

OSRAM Licht AG (Siemens)

Schneider Electric SE

Signify Holding

The smart street lighting market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the emergence of smart cities and the increasing popularity of connected devices and the internet of things. Continuous innovations in mobile networks are further expected to propel the growth of the smart street lighting market. However, concerns associated with tower radiations may hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the rapid adoption of connected lights in electric vehicles is likely to create significant opportunities for the key players of the smart street lighting market in the coming years.

Moreover, the report elaborates different internal and external factors of the global Smart Street Lighting market. Data related to organizations such as the sales amassed by the manufacturers have also been mentioned. The report offers data related to the firm’s price models along with gross margins. The report further focuses on market dynamics, growth drivers, developing market segments, and the market growth curve based on past, present, and future market data.

To comprehend global Smart Street Lighting market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

