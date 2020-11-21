Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Market Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Strategies, Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study

The market report titled “Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Market by Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022” and published by Beathen Reports will put forth a systematized evaluation of the vital facets of the global Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Market. The report will function as a medium for the better assessment of the existing and future situations of the global market. It will be offering a 360-degree framework of the competitive landscape and dynamics of the market and related industries. Further, it entails the major competitors within the market as well as budding companies along with their comprehensive details such as market share on the basis of revenue, demand, high-quality product manufacturers, sales, and service providers. The report will also shed light on the numerous growth prospects dedicated to diverse industries, organizations, suppliers, and associations providing several services and products. The report will offer them buyers with detailed direction to the growth in market that would further provide them a competitive edge during the forecast period.

Intimate Underwear, also known as undergarment, refers to a kind of clothing that people wear close to skin or under other clothes. Intimate Underwear products can be divided into four major product segments, namely, bras, underpants, sleepwear and loungewear, Shapewear and others.

The global Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

This report includes the following manufacturers:

L Brands

Hanes Brands

Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom)

Triumph International

Wacoal

Marks & Spencer

Fast Retailing

PVH

Cosmo Lady

American Eagle (Aerie)

Gunze

Jockey International

Page Industries Ltd.

Embrygroup

Huijie (Maniform Lingerie)

Aimer

Your Sun

Lise Charmel

Rupa & Co. Limited

Debenhams

Wolf Lingerie

Hanky Panky

Tinsino

VIP Clothing Ltd.

Shin Young Wacoal Inc

Nam Yeong Vivien

BYC Co., Ltd

Good People

Ssangbangwool

M Corset

Segment by Type

Bras

Underpants

Sleepwear and Homewear

Shapewear

Thermal Clothes