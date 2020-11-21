VVT And Start-Stop System Market 2020: Future Of Investment Opportunities, Market Share & Trends To 2027 | Leading Players: AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Delphi Technologies

The VVT & start-stop systems are the systems implemented in most modern cars that stop the engine when the vehicle is stationary or idling, to decrease the emission of greenhouse gases and fuel consumption. The engine is restarted when the brake is released, or when the clutch is engaged. The VVT & start-stop system uses a computer to sense when the vehicle is stationary or out of gear and halts the fuel and spark supply to the engine. The ignition starts again when the driver is ready to move again. The procedure of start-stop takes place automatically, but the driver can select whether the system is inactivated or active by using the start-stop button.

The growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and stringent government rules for emission are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the VVT & start-stop system market. However, the high cost of the start-stop system and wear of engine due to an increase in the start-stop cycle are some of the major factors which may restrain the growth of the VVT & start-stop system market. In addition, the increase in demand for hybrid vehicles fuels the VVT & start-stop system market growth.

Top Leading VVT and Start-Stop System Market Players:

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

Delphi Technologies

DENSO CORPORATION

Hilite International

Hitachi, Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Tenneco Inc.

Valeo

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

