Free-standing Electric Enclosure Market Revenue Analysis by 2030

AnÂ electrical enclosureÂ is a cabinet forÂ electricalÂ or electronic equipment to mount switches, knobs and displays and to preventÂ electricalÂ shock to equipment users and protect the contents from the environment.Â

The global Free-standing Electric Enclosure market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Rittal

Schneider

Pentair

Emerson

Eaton

Hammond

Fibox

Adalet

ABB

AZZ

Legrand

Market Segment 3

Small Enclosure

Compact Enclosure

Free-size Enclosure

Market Segment 8

Power generation & distribution

Oil & Gas

Metals & Mining

Medical

Pulp & Paper

Food & Beverages

Transportation