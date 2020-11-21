Children’s Bicycle Market Forecast, Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2026 | Accell Group, ByK Bikes, Dorel Industries

“

The report titled Global Children’s Bicycle Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Children’s Bicycle market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Children’s Bicycle market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Children’s Bicycle market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Children’s Bicycle market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Children’s Bicycle report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Children’s Bicycle report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Children’s Bicycle market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Children’s Bicycle market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Children’s Bicycle market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Children’s Bicycle market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Children’s Bicycle market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Accell Group, ByK Bikes, Dorel Industries, TI Cycles, Derby Cycle, Firefox, Fuji-Ta Bicycle, Giant, Haro Bikes, Hero Cycles, Islabikes, Malvern Star, Milton Cycle

Market Segmentation by Product: 16 inches

18 inches

20 inches

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Below 5 Years Old

5 – 14 Years Old



The Children’s Bicycle Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Children’s Bicycle market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Children’s Bicycle market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Children’s Bicycle market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Children’s Bicycle industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Children’s Bicycle market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Children’s Bicycle market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Children’s Bicycle market?

Table of Contents:

1 Children’s Bicycle Market Overview

1.1 Children’s Bicycle Product Overview

1.2 Children’s Bicycle Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 16 inches

1.2.2 18 inches

1.2.3 20 inches

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Children’s Bicycle Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Children’s Bicycle Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Children’s Bicycle Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Children’s Bicycle Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Children’s Bicycle Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Children’s Bicycle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Children’s Bicycle Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Children’s Bicycle Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Children’s Bicycle Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Children’s Bicycle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Children’s Bicycle Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Children’s Bicycle Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Children’s Bicycle Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Children’s Bicycle Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Children’s Bicycle Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Children’s Bicycle Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Children’s Bicycle Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Children’s Bicycle Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Children’s Bicycle Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Children’s Bicycle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Children’s Bicycle Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Children’s Bicycle Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Children’s Bicycle Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Children’s Bicycle as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Children’s Bicycle Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Children’s Bicycle Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Children’s Bicycle by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Children’s Bicycle Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Children’s Bicycle Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Children’s Bicycle Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Children’s Bicycle Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Children’s Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Children’s Bicycle Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Children’s Bicycle Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Children’s Bicycle Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Children’s Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Children’s Bicycle by Application

4.1 Children’s Bicycle Segment by Application

4.1.1 Below 5 Years Old

4.1.2 5 – 14 Years Old

4.2 Global Children’s Bicycle Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Children’s Bicycle Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Children’s Bicycle Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Children’s Bicycle Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Children’s Bicycle by Application

4.5.2 Europe Children’s Bicycle by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Children’s Bicycle by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Children’s Bicycle by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Children’s Bicycle by Application

5 North America Children’s Bicycle Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Children’s Bicycle Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Children’s Bicycle Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Children’s Bicycle Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Children’s Bicycle Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Children’s Bicycle Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Children’s Bicycle Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Children’s Bicycle Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Children’s Bicycle Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Children’s Bicycle Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Children’s Bicycle Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Children’s Bicycle Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Children’s Bicycle Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Children’s Bicycle Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Children’s Bicycle Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Children’s Bicycle Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Children’s Bicycle Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Children’s Bicycle Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Children’s Bicycle Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Children’s Bicycle Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Children’s Bicycle Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Children’s Bicycle Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Children’s Bicycle Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Children’s Bicycle Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Children’s Bicycle Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Children’s Bicycle Business

10.1 Accell Group

10.1.1 Accell Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Accell Group Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Accell Group Children’s Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Accell Group Children’s Bicycle Products Offered

10.1.5 Accell Group Recent Developments

10.2 ByK Bikes

10.2.1 ByK Bikes Corporation Information

10.2.2 ByK Bikes Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 ByK Bikes Children’s Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Accell Group Children’s Bicycle Products Offered

10.2.5 ByK Bikes Recent Developments

10.3 Dorel Industries

10.3.1 Dorel Industries Corporation Information

10.3.2 Dorel Industries Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Dorel Industries Children’s Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Dorel Industries Children’s Bicycle Products Offered

10.3.5 Dorel Industries Recent Developments

10.4 TI Cycles

10.4.1 TI Cycles Corporation Information

10.4.2 TI Cycles Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 TI Cycles Children’s Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 TI Cycles Children’s Bicycle Products Offered

10.4.5 TI Cycles Recent Developments

10.5 Derby Cycle

10.5.1 Derby Cycle Corporation Information

10.5.2 Derby Cycle Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Derby Cycle Children’s Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Derby Cycle Children’s Bicycle Products Offered

10.5.5 Derby Cycle Recent Developments

10.6 Firefox

10.6.1 Firefox Corporation Information

10.6.2 Firefox Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Firefox Children’s Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Firefox Children’s Bicycle Products Offered

10.6.5 Firefox Recent Developments

10.7 Fuji-Ta Bicycle

10.7.1 Fuji-Ta Bicycle Corporation Information

10.7.2 Fuji-Ta Bicycle Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Fuji-Ta Bicycle Children’s Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Fuji-Ta Bicycle Children’s Bicycle Products Offered

10.7.5 Fuji-Ta Bicycle Recent Developments

10.8 Giant

10.8.1 Giant Corporation Information

10.8.2 Giant Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Giant Children’s Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Giant Children’s Bicycle Products Offered

10.8.5 Giant Recent Developments

10.9 Haro Bikes

10.9.1 Haro Bikes Corporation Information

10.9.2 Haro Bikes Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Haro Bikes Children’s Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Haro Bikes Children’s Bicycle Products Offered

10.9.5 Haro Bikes Recent Developments

10.10 Hero Cycles

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Children’s Bicycle Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hero Cycles Children’s Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hero Cycles Recent Developments

10.11 Islabikes

10.11.1 Islabikes Corporation Information

10.11.2 Islabikes Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Islabikes Children’s Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Islabikes Children’s Bicycle Products Offered

10.11.5 Islabikes Recent Developments

10.12 Malvern Star

10.12.1 Malvern Star Corporation Information

10.12.2 Malvern Star Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Malvern Star Children’s Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Malvern Star Children’s Bicycle Products Offered

10.12.5 Malvern Star Recent Developments

10.13 Milton Cycle

10.13.1 Milton Cycle Corporation Information

10.13.2 Milton Cycle Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Milton Cycle Children’s Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Milton Cycle Children’s Bicycle Products Offered

10.13.5 Milton Cycle Recent Developments

11 Children’s Bicycle Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Children’s Bicycle Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Children’s Bicycle Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Children’s Bicycle Industry Trends

11.4.2 Children’s Bicycle Market Drivers

11.4.3 Children’s Bicycle Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”