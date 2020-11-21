Decorative Foil Balloons Market 2020| Key Companies, Market Breakdown, Opportunities, Trends & Future Prospects 2026 | Gemar Balloons, Pioneer Balloon, Amscan

“

The report titled Global Decorative Foil Balloons Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Decorative Foil Balloons market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Decorative Foil Balloons market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Decorative Foil Balloons market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Decorative Foil Balloons market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Decorative Foil Balloons report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Decorative Foil Balloons report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Decorative Foil Balloons market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Decorative Foil Balloons market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Decorative Foil Balloons market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Decorative Foil Balloons market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Decorative Foil Balloons market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Gemar Balloons, Pioneer Balloon, Amscan, BELBAL, Xingcheng, CTI Industries, Maple City Rubber, Colour Way, Balonevi, BK Latex, Tailloon, Guohua Latex Products, Angkasa, Tongle Latex Products, Rubek Balloons, Hengli Latex Products, York Impex, Jaya Latexindo Internusa

Market Segmentation by Product: Plain

Numbers & Letters

Other Types



Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial

Residential

Others



The Decorative Foil Balloons Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Decorative Foil Balloons market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Decorative Foil Balloons market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Decorative Foil Balloons market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Decorative Foil Balloons industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Decorative Foil Balloons market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Decorative Foil Balloons market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Decorative Foil Balloons market?

Table of Contents:

1 Decorative Foil Balloons Market Overview

1.1 Decorative Foil Balloons Product Overview

1.2 Decorative Foil Balloons Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Plain

1.2.2 Numbers & Letters

1.2.3 Other Types

1.3 Global Decorative Foil Balloons Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Decorative Foil Balloons Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Decorative Foil Balloons Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Decorative Foil Balloons Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Decorative Foil Balloons Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Decorative Foil Balloons Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Decorative Foil Balloons Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Decorative Foil Balloons Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Decorative Foil Balloons Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Decorative Foil Balloons Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Decorative Foil Balloons Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Decorative Foil Balloons Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Decorative Foil Balloons Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Decorative Foil Balloons Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Decorative Foil Balloons Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Decorative Foil Balloons Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Decorative Foil Balloons Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Decorative Foil Balloons Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Decorative Foil Balloons Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Decorative Foil Balloons Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Decorative Foil Balloons Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Decorative Foil Balloons Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Decorative Foil Balloons Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Decorative Foil Balloons as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Decorative Foil Balloons Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Decorative Foil Balloons Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Decorative Foil Balloons by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Decorative Foil Balloons Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Decorative Foil Balloons Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Decorative Foil Balloons Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Decorative Foil Balloons Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Decorative Foil Balloons Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Decorative Foil Balloons Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Decorative Foil Balloons Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Decorative Foil Balloons Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Decorative Foil Balloons Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Decorative Foil Balloons by Application

4.1 Decorative Foil Balloons Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial

4.1.2 Residential

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Decorative Foil Balloons Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Decorative Foil Balloons Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Decorative Foil Balloons Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Decorative Foil Balloons Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Decorative Foil Balloons by Application

4.5.2 Europe Decorative Foil Balloons by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Decorative Foil Balloons by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Decorative Foil Balloons by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Decorative Foil Balloons by Application

5 North America Decorative Foil Balloons Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Decorative Foil Balloons Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Decorative Foil Balloons Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Decorative Foil Balloons Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Decorative Foil Balloons Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Decorative Foil Balloons Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Decorative Foil Balloons Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Decorative Foil Balloons Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Decorative Foil Balloons Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Decorative Foil Balloons Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Decorative Foil Balloons Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Decorative Foil Balloons Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Decorative Foil Balloons Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Decorative Foil Balloons Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Decorative Foil Balloons Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Decorative Foil Balloons Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Decorative Foil Balloons Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Decorative Foil Balloons Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Decorative Foil Balloons Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Decorative Foil Balloons Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Decorative Foil Balloons Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Decorative Foil Balloons Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Decorative Foil Balloons Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Decorative Foil Balloons Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Decorative Foil Balloons Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Decorative Foil Balloons Business

10.1 Gemar Balloons

10.1.1 Gemar Balloons Corporation Information

10.1.2 Gemar Balloons Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Gemar Balloons Decorative Foil Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Gemar Balloons Decorative Foil Balloons Products Offered

10.1.5 Gemar Balloons Recent Developments

10.2 Pioneer Balloon

10.2.1 Pioneer Balloon Corporation Information

10.2.2 Pioneer Balloon Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Pioneer Balloon Decorative Foil Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Gemar Balloons Decorative Foil Balloons Products Offered

10.2.5 Pioneer Balloon Recent Developments

10.3 Amscan

10.3.1 Amscan Corporation Information

10.3.2 Amscan Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Amscan Decorative Foil Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Amscan Decorative Foil Balloons Products Offered

10.3.5 Amscan Recent Developments

10.4 BELBAL

10.4.1 BELBAL Corporation Information

10.4.2 BELBAL Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 BELBAL Decorative Foil Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 BELBAL Decorative Foil Balloons Products Offered

10.4.5 BELBAL Recent Developments

10.5 Xingcheng

10.5.1 Xingcheng Corporation Information

10.5.2 Xingcheng Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Xingcheng Decorative Foil Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Xingcheng Decorative Foil Balloons Products Offered

10.5.5 Xingcheng Recent Developments

10.6 CTI Industries

10.6.1 CTI Industries Corporation Information

10.6.2 CTI Industries Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 CTI Industries Decorative Foil Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 CTI Industries Decorative Foil Balloons Products Offered

10.6.5 CTI Industries Recent Developments

10.7 Maple City Rubber

10.7.1 Maple City Rubber Corporation Information

10.7.2 Maple City Rubber Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Maple City Rubber Decorative Foil Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Maple City Rubber Decorative Foil Balloons Products Offered

10.7.5 Maple City Rubber Recent Developments

10.8 Colour Way

10.8.1 Colour Way Corporation Information

10.8.2 Colour Way Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Colour Way Decorative Foil Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Colour Way Decorative Foil Balloons Products Offered

10.8.5 Colour Way Recent Developments

10.9 Balonevi

10.9.1 Balonevi Corporation Information

10.9.2 Balonevi Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Balonevi Decorative Foil Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Balonevi Decorative Foil Balloons Products Offered

10.9.5 Balonevi Recent Developments

10.10 BK Latex

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Decorative Foil Balloons Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 BK Latex Decorative Foil Balloons Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 BK Latex Recent Developments

10.11 Tailloon

10.11.1 Tailloon Corporation Information

10.11.2 Tailloon Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Tailloon Decorative Foil Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Tailloon Decorative Foil Balloons Products Offered

10.11.5 Tailloon Recent Developments

10.12 Guohua Latex Products

10.12.1 Guohua Latex Products Corporation Information

10.12.2 Guohua Latex Products Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Guohua Latex Products Decorative Foil Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Guohua Latex Products Decorative Foil Balloons Products Offered

10.12.5 Guohua Latex Products Recent Developments

10.13 Angkasa

10.13.1 Angkasa Corporation Information

10.13.2 Angkasa Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Angkasa Decorative Foil Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Angkasa Decorative Foil Balloons Products Offered

10.13.5 Angkasa Recent Developments

10.14 Tongle Latex Products

10.14.1 Tongle Latex Products Corporation Information

10.14.2 Tongle Latex Products Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Tongle Latex Products Decorative Foil Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Tongle Latex Products Decorative Foil Balloons Products Offered

10.14.5 Tongle Latex Products Recent Developments

10.15 Rubek Balloons

10.15.1 Rubek Balloons Corporation Information

10.15.2 Rubek Balloons Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Rubek Balloons Decorative Foil Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Rubek Balloons Decorative Foil Balloons Products Offered

10.15.5 Rubek Balloons Recent Developments

10.16 Hengli Latex Products

10.16.1 Hengli Latex Products Corporation Information

10.16.2 Hengli Latex Products Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Hengli Latex Products Decorative Foil Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Hengli Latex Products Decorative Foil Balloons Products Offered

10.16.5 Hengli Latex Products Recent Developments

10.17 York Impex

10.17.1 York Impex Corporation Information

10.17.2 York Impex Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 York Impex Decorative Foil Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 York Impex Decorative Foil Balloons Products Offered

10.17.5 York Impex Recent Developments

10.18 Jaya Latexindo Internusa

10.18.1 Jaya Latexindo Internusa Corporation Information

10.18.2 Jaya Latexindo Internusa Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Jaya Latexindo Internusa Decorative Foil Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Jaya Latexindo Internusa Decorative Foil Balloons Products Offered

10.18.5 Jaya Latexindo Internusa Recent Developments

11 Decorative Foil Balloons Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Decorative Foil Balloons Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Decorative Foil Balloons Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Decorative Foil Balloons Industry Trends

11.4.2 Decorative Foil Balloons Market Drivers

11.4.3 Decorative Foil Balloons Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

