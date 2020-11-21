Incredible Growth of Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market to Boom in Future by Industry market by top key Players Symantec, Microsoft, Forcepoint

The global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application market, such as Symantec, Microsoft, Forcepoint, Cisco, McAfee, Oracle, Palo Alto Networks, Proofpoint, Cipher Cloud, Netskope, Cloudlock, IBM, Subtotal, Avanan, Better Cloud, Bitglass, Censor Net, CyberArk, Trend Micro, Skyhigh Networks, Perimeter 81, Zscaler, Iboss, Jamcracker, Inc., ManagedMethods Cloud Access Monitor, Open Systems, Protegrity Cloud Gateway, Radware, Sangfor, Saviynt They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.
The report predicts the size of the global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.
This publication includes key segmentations of the global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.
The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application market.
Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.
Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market by Product: , SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, Other Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)
Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market by Application: , BFSI, Industrial, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Service Providers, Other
The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.
Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market by Geography:
Methodology
Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.
As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.
For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application market?
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 SaaS
1.2.3 PaaS
1.2.4 IaaS
1.2.5 Other 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 BFSI
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Retail
1.3.5 Education
1.3.6 Healthcare
1.3.7 Service Providers
1.3.8 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Perspective (2015-2026) 2.2 Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Revenue 3.4 Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Revenue in 2019 3.5 Key Players Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Area Served 3.6 Key Players Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 4.2 Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America 6.1 North America Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size (2015-2026) 6.2 North America Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 6.3 North America Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 6.4 North America Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size (2015-2026) 7.2 Europe Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 7.3 Europe Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7.4 Europe Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic
7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China 8.1 China Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size (2015-2026) 8.2 China Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 8.3 China Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8.4 China Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia
8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan 9.1 Japan Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size (2015-2026) 9.2 Japan Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 9.3 Japan Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9.4 Japan Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia 10.1 Southeast Asia Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size (2015-2026) 10.2 Southeast Asia Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 10.3 Southeast Asia Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10.4 Southeast Asia Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE
10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Symantec
11.1.1 Symantec Company Details
11.1.2 Symantec Business Overview
11.1.3 Symantec Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Introduction
11.1.4 Symantec Revenue in Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Symantec Recent Development 11.2 Microsoft
11.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
11.2.2 Microsoft Business Overview
11.2.3 Microsoft Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Introduction
11.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development 11.3 Forcepoint
11.3.1 Forcepoint Company Details
11.3.2 Forcepoint Business Overview
11.3.3 Forcepoint Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Introduction
11.3.4 Forcepoint Revenue in Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 Forcepoint Recent Development 11.4 Cisco
11.4.1 Cisco Company Details
11.4.2 Cisco Business Overview
11.4.3 Cisco Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Introduction
11.4.4 Cisco Revenue in Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 Cisco Recent Development 11.5 McAfee
11.5.1 McAfee Company Details
11.5.2 McAfee Business Overview
11.5.3 McAfee Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Introduction
11.5.4 McAfee Revenue in Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 McAfee Recent Development 11.6 Oracle
11.6.1 Oracle Company Details
11.6.2 Oracle Business Overview
11.6.3 Oracle Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Introduction
11.6.4 Oracle Revenue in Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Oracle Recent Development 11.7 Palo Alto Networks
11.7.1 Palo Alto Networks Company Details
11.7.2 Palo Alto Networks Business Overview
11.7.3 Palo Alto Networks Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Introduction
11.7.4 Palo Alto Networks Revenue in Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 Palo Alto Networks Recent Development 11.8 Proofpoint
11.8.1 Proofpoint Company Details
11.8.2 Proofpoint Business Overview
11.8.3 Proofpoint Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Introduction
11.8.4 Proofpoint Revenue in Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 Proofpoint Recent Development 11.9 Cipher Cloud
11.9.1 Cipher Cloud Company Details
11.9.2 Cipher Cloud Business Overview
11.9.3 Cipher Cloud Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Introduction
11.9.4 Cipher Cloud Revenue in Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 Cipher Cloud Recent Development 11.10 Netskope
11.10.1 Netskope Company Details
11.10.2 Netskope Business Overview
11.10.3 Netskope Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Introduction
11.10.4 Netskope Revenue in Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 Netskope Recent Development 11.11 Cloudlock
10.11.1 Cloudlock Company Details
10.11.2 Cloudlock Business Overview
10.11.3 Cloudlock Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Introduction
10.11.4 Cloudlock Revenue in Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Cloudlock Recent Development 11.12 IBM
10.12.1 IBM Company Details
10.12.2 IBM Business Overview
10.12.3 IBM Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Introduction
10.12.4 IBM Revenue in Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 IBM Recent Development 11.13 Subtotal
10.13.1 Subtotal Company Details
10.13.2 Subtotal Business Overview
10.13.3 Subtotal Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Introduction
10.13.4 Subtotal Revenue in Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Subtotal Recent Development 11.14 Avanan
10.14.1 Avanan Company Details
10.14.2 Avanan Business Overview
10.14.3 Avanan Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Introduction
10.14.4 Avanan Revenue in Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Avanan Recent Development 11.15 Better Cloud
10.15.1 Better Cloud Company Details
10.15.2 Better Cloud Business Overview
10.15.3 Better Cloud Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Introduction
10.15.4 Better Cloud Revenue in Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Better Cloud Recent Development 11.16 Bitglass
10.16.1 Bitglass Company Details
10.16.2 Bitglass Business Overview
10.16.3 Bitglass Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Introduction
10.16.4 Bitglass Revenue in Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Bitglass Recent Development 11.17 Censor Net
10.17.1 Censor Net Company Details
10.17.2 Censor Net Business Overview
10.17.3 Censor Net Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Introduction
10.17.4 Censor Net Revenue in Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Censor Net Recent Development 11.18 CyberArk
10.18.1 CyberArk Company Details
10.18.2 CyberArk Business Overview
10.18.3 CyberArk Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Introduction
10.18.4 CyberArk Revenue in Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 CyberArk Recent Development 11.19 Trend Micro
10.19.1 Trend Micro Company Details
10.19.2 Trend Micro Business Overview
10.19.3 Trend Micro Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Introduction
10.19.4 Trend Micro Revenue in Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Trend Micro Recent Development 11.20 Skyhigh Networks
10.20.1 Skyhigh Networks Company Details
10.20.2 Skyhigh Networks Business Overview
10.20.3 Skyhigh Networks Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Introduction
10.20.4 Skyhigh Networks Revenue in Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Skyhigh Networks Recent Development 11.21 Perimeter 81
10.21.1 Perimeter 81 Company Details
10.21.2 Perimeter 81 Business Overview
10.21.3 Perimeter 81 Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Introduction
10.21.4 Perimeter 81 Revenue in Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 Perimeter 81 Recent Development 11.22 Zscaler
10.22.1 Zscaler Company Details
10.22.2 Zscaler Business Overview
10.22.3 Zscaler Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Introduction
10.22.4 Zscaler Revenue in Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 Zscaler Recent Development 11.23 Iboss
10.23.1 Iboss Company Details
10.23.2 Iboss Business Overview
10.23.3 Iboss Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Introduction
10.23.4 Iboss Revenue in Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Business (2015-2020)
10.23.5 Iboss Recent Development 11.24 Jamcracker, Inc.
10.24.1 Jamcracker, Inc. Company Details
10.24.2 Jamcracker, Inc. Business Overview
10.24.3 Jamcracker, Inc. Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Introduction
10.24.4 Jamcracker, Inc. Revenue in Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Business (2015-2020)
10.24.5 Jamcracker, Inc. Recent Development 11.25 ManagedMethods Cloud Access Monitor
10.25.1 ManagedMethods Cloud Access Monitor Company Details
10.25.2 ManagedMethods Cloud Access Monitor Business Overview
10.25.3 ManagedMethods Cloud Access Monitor Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Introduction
10.25.4 ManagedMethods Cloud Access Monitor Revenue in Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Business (2015-2020)
10.25.5 ManagedMethods Cloud Access Monitor Recent Development 11.26 Open Systems
10.26.1 Open Systems Company Details
10.26.2 Open Systems Business Overview
10.26.3 Open Systems Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Introduction
10.26.4 Open Systems Revenue in Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Business (2015-2020)
10.26.5 Open Systems Recent Development 11.27 Protegrity Cloud Gateway
10.27.1 Protegrity Cloud Gateway Company Details
10.27.2 Protegrity Cloud Gateway Business Overview
10.27.3 Protegrity Cloud Gateway Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Introduction
10.27.4 Protegrity Cloud Gateway Revenue in Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Business (2015-2020)
10.27.5 Protegrity Cloud Gateway Recent Development 11.28 Radware
10.28.1 Radware Company Details
10.28.2 Radware Business Overview
10.28.3 Radware Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Introduction
10.28.4 Radware Revenue in Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Business (2015-2020)
10.28.5 Radware Recent Development 11.29 Sangfor
10.29.1 Sangfor Company Details
10.29.2 Sangfor Business Overview
10.29.3 Sangfor Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Introduction
10.29.4 Sangfor Revenue in Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Business (2015-2020)
10.29.5 Sangfor Recent Development 11.30 Saviynt
10.30.1 Saviynt Company Details
10.30.2 Saviynt Business Overview
10.30.3 Saviynt Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Introduction
10.30.4 Saviynt Revenue in Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Business (2015-2020)
10.30.5 Saviynt Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details
