Freight Trucking – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Freight Trucking Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Freight Trucking Market include Cargo Carriers, Ceva Holdings, Concargo Private Limited, FedEx Corporation, Interlogix Privated Limited, Kuehne+Nagal Incorporated, Procet Freight, Swift Transportation, Transtech, Tuma Transport, United Parcel Service, Werner Enterprise, A.P.Moller Maersk, CEVA Logistics, and Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Some of the factors like increasing urbanization and rise in the trade volume and rising popularity of online shopping are propelling the market growth. However, underdeveloped infrastructure in the emerging countries is hampering the market growth.

A freight truck, also referred as a heavy-duty vehicle, is used to transfer goods from one place to another. It is extensively used in logistics services and is very ideal for off-road driving. Highly developed and high-powered engine freight trucks can effortlessly transport bulk load.

Based on the end user, the industrial & manufacturing segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to a rise in the demand for better infrastructure and development of new industries especially in developing countries.

By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to high volume of freight transport in China. Development of road & transport network and cross-country trade over the years is expected to additionally drive the freight trucking market in the region.

Cargo Types Covered:

• Postal

• Dry Bulk Goods

• Diesel

Types Covered:

• Flatbed Truck

• Lorry Truck

• Refrigerated Truck

• Truck Trailer

Distance Covered:

• 50 Miles or Less

• 51 Miles to 100 Miles

• 101- 200 Miles

• 201-500 Miles

• Above 501 Miles

Sizes Covered:

• Heavy Trucks

• Light Trucks

• Medium Trucks

End Users Covered:

• Chemicals

• Defense

• Energy & Mining

• Food & Beverages

• Industrial & Manufacturing

• Oil & Gas

• Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

