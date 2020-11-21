Flexible Battery – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Flexible Battery Market is expected to reach $410.33 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR 22.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Flexible Battery Market include Apple Inc, Blue Spark Technologies Inc, Brightvolt Inc, Enfucell Oy Ltd, Fullriver Battery New Technology Co Ltd, LG Chem Ltd, NEC Energy Solutions Inc, Panasonic Corp, Paper Battery Co Inc, Rocket Electric Co Ltd, Samsung SDI Co Ltd, ST Microelectronics N.V and Ultralife Corp.

Some of the factors such as growing demand for flexible batteries for use in wearables and increasing use of flexible batteries in medical devices to treat COVID-19 patients are propelling the growth of the market. However, high initial investments for developing flexible batteries and lack of standardization for development of flexible batteries are restraining the market growth. Moreover, rise in adoption of wireless sensors equipped with flexible batteries may provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Flexible batteries are both primary and secondary, that are designed to be conformal and flexible, unlike traditional rigid ones. They can maintain their characteristic shape even against continual bending or twisting. The increasing interest in portable and flexible electronics has led to the development of flexible batteries which can be implemented in products such as smart cards, wearable electronics.

Based on technology, the thin-film li-ion battery segment is likely to have a huge demand due to increasing demand for smart cards in telecommunication, banking, and transportation sectors for payment applications.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to continuously increasing demand for IoT-enabled devices and portable consumer electronics in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Components Covered:

• Substrates

• Electrolytes

• Electrodes

Capacities Covered:

• Below 10 mAh

• Between 10 mAh and 100 mAh

• Above 100 mAh

Voltages Covered:

• Below 1.5V

• Between 1.5V and 3V

• Above 3V

Chargeability’s Covered:

• Non-Rechargeable/ Single-Use Battery

• Rechargeable

Materials Covered:

• Lithium Ion

• Lithium Polymer

• Zinc

• Ionically Conductive Materials

• Electrically Conductive Materials

Technologies Covered:

• Advanced Lithium Ion Batteries

• Aluminum Battery

• Curved Battery

• Flexible Lithium Ion Batteries

• Flexible Lithium Polymer

• Flexible Solar Batteries

• Flexible Zinc-Carbon Batteries

• Laminar Fuel Cells

• Lithium Polymer Batteries

• Micro Batteries

• Paper Battery

• Printed Batteries

• Solid State Batteries

• Thin Flexible Supercapacitor

• Thin-Film li-ion Battery

• Ultra-Thin Flexible Battery

Applications Covered:

• Energy Harvesting

• Entertainment

• Packaging

• Portable Electronics & Connected Devices

• Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

• Smart Cards (E-Cards)

• Smart Lables

• Transport and Logistics

• Wireless Sensors/ Communication/ Networks

• Healthcare

• Military

• Consumer Electronics

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

