Reclaimed Lumber – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Reclaimed Lumber Market is expected to reach $21.26 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 6.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Reclaimed Lumber Market include Altruwood, Atlantic Reclaimed Lumber LLC, Beam & Board LLC, Carpentier Hardwood Solutions NV, Elemental Republics, Elmwood Reclaimed Timber, G R Plume Company, Imondi Flooring, Jarmak Corporation, Longleaf Lumber Inc, Montana Reclaimed Lumber Co, Olde Wood Ltd, Recycling the Past LLC, TerraMai, Trestlewood, True American Grain Reclaimed Wood and Vintage Timberworks Inc.

Some of the factors such as growing awareness regarding the environment coupled with degrading quality of new lumber as compared to well-preserved old wooden structures and extensive use of salvaged wood in cross-laminated timber products are propelling the growth of the market. However, a high production cost is restraining market growth.

Reclaimed lumber is usually processed wood which is regained or recycled from its original application for use in subsequent purposes. It has a unique appearance combined with strength and durability. The material is predominantly used for decoration in home building such as furniture, siding and architectural details.

Based on application, the furniture segment is likely to have a huge demand. High product demand for the production of customized furniture, including tabletops, chairs, shelves, and cabinets, is expected to impel the growth of the segment over the next few years.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. The increasing the effect of the green building regulations in China are further expected to encourage product use in residential and commercial constructions.

Sources Covered:

• Forest Floor Salvage Reclaimed

• Orchard Salvage Reclaimed

• Post-Consumer Reclaimed

• Post-Industrial Reclaimed

• Water Reclaimed

Applications Covered:

• Beams & Boards

• Flooring

• Furniture

• Paneling and Siding

End Users Covered:

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

