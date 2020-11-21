Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market is expected to reach $4,285.71 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR 19.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market include Accenture plc, AGCO Corporation, CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, IBM Corporation, Intertek plc, Kubota Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Naio Technologies, Raven Industries, Taranis PrecisionHawk, Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc and Yanmar Co Ltd.

Some of the factors such as economic need for precision agriculture and growing need to adopt agriculture technologies across the industry are propelling the growth of the market. However, lack of technical awareness amongst farmers is restraining the market growth. Moreover, increasing investments for agriculture technology would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service plan of action enables the clients to obtain ideal agribusiness innovations as administrations under various moderate valuing models.

Based on technology, the sensing technology segment is likely to have a huge demand as sensing technology provides data that helps farmers monitor and optimize crops, as well as adapt to changing environmental factors.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The need to adopt advanced technologies in the agriculture industry has driven favorable initiatives, policies, and support shown by governments in countries such as the U.S. and Canada.

Service Types Covered:

• Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS)

• Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Technologies Covered:

• Data Analytics and Intelligence

• Guidance Technology

• Sensing Technology

• Variable Rate Application Technology

Applications Covered:

• Crop Health Management

• Navigation and Positioning

• Soil Management

• Yield Mapping and Monitoring

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

