Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market is expected to reach $23.42 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 22.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market include Analog Devices, Inc, Atmel Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology Inc, NXP Semiconductors, ON Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Silicon Laboratories, STMicroelectronics, and Texas Instruments.

Rising adoption of low-power consumption devices, rising demand for low-power microcontrollers from the consumer electronics industry, and surging demand for IoT ecosystem are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, design complexities in high-speed and power-critical applications are hampering the growth of the market.

The microcontroller is a single integrated circuit that involves processors code, programmable input/output peripheral and memory. Ultra-low-power (ULP) microcontroller enables edge nodes to process located data smartly with the smallest amount of device power required. It allows battery life to be increased by consumers and the time between charges to allow longer use. Smaller battery sizes and longer time between in-field replacements provide the customers with cost savings. The integration of ultra-low-power microcontroller units is considered ideal for applications that demand a long battery life, huge coding space and cryptographic algorithms.

Based on the peripheral device, the analog devices segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to its usage in different applications to fetch real-world signals such as temperature, pressure, acceleration, and speed, which are measured and converted into digital signals.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the large number of companies set up in this region which uses ultra low power microcontroller for their devices, the other reason being the manufacturing of battery-operated devices in this region. This has propelled the ultra-low-power microcontroller market growth. Also, the adoption of IoT devices is expected to increase in APAC countries such as China, South Korea, and India, which will boost the demand for ultra-low-power microcontroller-embedded low-power devices.

Peripheral Devices Covered:

• Analog Devices

• Digital Devices

Connectivity’s Covered:

• Wired Connectivity

• Wireless Connectivity

Packaging Types Covered:

• 8 Bit Packaging

• 16 Bit Packaging

• 32 Bit Packaging

Applications Covered:

• Energy Harvesting

• Medical

• Smart Energy

• Smart Factories

• Smart Home

• Wearable

• General Test & Measurement

• Sensing

• Flow Measurement

End Users Covered:

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• IT and Telecommunications

• Military and Defense

• Media and Entertainment

• Automotive

• Consumer Goods/Consumer Electronics

• Aerospace

• Servers and Data Centers

• Energy & Power

• Industrial Automation

Types Covered:

• Ultrasonic & Mechanical Flow Sensing Microcontroller Units

• Capacitive Touch Sensing Microcontroller Units

• Value Line & General Purpose Microcontroller Units

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

