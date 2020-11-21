Roofing Chemicals – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Roofing Chemicals Market is expected to reach $203.83 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 9.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Roofing Chemicals Market include GAF Materials LLC, The Dow Chemical Company, Carlisle Companies Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, Firestone Building Products Company, LLC, 3M Company, Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.), Owens Corning, Akzo Nobel N.V., Sika AG, North American Roofing Services, Inc., IcopalApS, Braas Monier Building Group, CertainTeed Corporation, and E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont).

Some of the factors such as the increasing need for thermal management in buildings and the development of bio-based roof coating chemicals are propelling the growth of the market. However, higher manufacturing and installation costs are hampering the growth of the market.

Roofing chemicals are used to give better protection and durability to the roofing systems. These chemicals provide high reflectivity from natural elements and help in preserving the temperature inside by enhancing the performance of the roofing system. These chemicals are mainly manufactured using rubber or modified bitumen.

Based on the product, the asphalt/bituminous segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the factors such as competitive life cycle price, high tensile force, and enhanced surface texture. The asphalt/bituminous roofing chemical is mostly utilized in commercial and industrial buildings such as factory sheds, warehouses, which boost its command in the market.

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the rising population & urbanization in these countries. The increase in population and urbanization creates a higher demand for buildings, and as a result drives the roofing chemicals market. India is a major growing economy in the world, and the demand for roofing chemicals is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Products Covered:

• Acrylic Resins

• Asphalt/Bituminous

• Elastomers

• Epoxy Resins

• Styrene

• Asbestos

Types Covered:

• Coated Light Calcium Carbonate

• Uncoated Light Calcium Carbonate

Applications Covered:

• Bituminous Roofing

• Elastomeric Roofing

• Membrane Roofing

• Metal Roofing

• Plastic (PVC) Roofing

End Users Covered:

• Residential

• Commercial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

