Counterspace Security – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Counterspace Security Market is expected to reach $11.09 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 11.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Counterspace Security Market include BAE System, Collins Aerospace, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies., Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, Raytheon Company, Thales Group, The Boeing Company, SAIC, and Leidos.

Centralized and specialized capabilities of counterspace security through focused organizations are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, space debris posing an imminent hazard to the space domain is hampering the growth of the market.

The space domain is undergoing a significant set of changes. A growing number of countries and commercial actors are getting involved in space, resulting in more innovation and benefits on Earth, but also more congestion and competition in space. From a security perspective, an increasing number of countries are looking to use space to enhance their military capabilities and national security. The growing use of, and reliance on, space for national security has also led more countries to look at developing their own counterspace capabilities that can be used to deceive, disrupt, deny, degrade, or destroy space systems. The existence of counterspace capabilities is not new, but the circumstances surrounding them are.

Based on the application, the military segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as the military doctrines indicate that they view space as important to modern warfare and view counterspace capabilities as a means to reduce and allied military effectiveness.

By geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the maximum number of counterspace security initiatives and investment plans. The region comprises the U.S., which is the prime leader in the market. The country holds the biggest manufacturers and service providers of counterspace security technologies. Different countries are developing technologies and taking initiatives to contest the developed space systems and services offered by the U.S.

Product Types Covered:

• Co-Orbital Systems

• Cyber Security

• Space-Based Electronic Warfare Systems

• Space Situational Awareness

• Non-Kinetic Physical Systems

Deployment Modes Covered:

• Ground-Based

• Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

• Geosynchronous Equatorial Orbit and Geostationary Orbits (GEO/GSO)

• Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

Applications Covered:

• Military

• Commercial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

