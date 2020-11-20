Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2020-2028

The “Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market – By Type, By Application and By Region: Global Indust” A fundamental outline of the Natural and Organic Cosmetics niche is presented by the Natural and Organic Cosmetics report that entails definitions, classifications, applications together with industry chain framework. The Natural and Organic Cosmetics report provides a far-reaching evaluation of necessary market dynamics and the latest trends. It also highlights the regional market, the prominent market players, as well as several market segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions], and sub-segments with a wide-ranging consideration of numerous divisions with their applications.

Cosmetics are substances or products used to enhance or alter the appearance of the face or fragrance and texture of the body. Many cosmetics are designed for use of applying to the face, hair, and body. They are generally mixtures of chemical compounds; some being derived from natural sources (such as coconut oil), and some being synthetics or artificial.[1] Common cosmetics include lipstick, mascara, eye shadow, foundation, skin cleansers and body lotions, shampoo and conditioner, hairstyling products (gel, hair spray, etc.), perfume and cologne. Cosmetics applied to the face to enhance its appearance are often called make-up or makeup.

Increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly personal care products has prompted companies such as Garnier, Henkel, and Amore Pacific to enter into the natural and organic personal care products market and develop new and advanced products. Manufacturers are continuously launching organic personal care products with clinical backing in order to expand their customer base. Rising number of innovative personal care products with antioxidant properties, including those with herbal extracts are expected to fuel the demand for natural and organic personal care products over the forecast period.

The global Natural and Organic Cosmetics market size is projected to reach US$ 15370 million by 2026, from US$ 9947.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026.

This report includes the following manufacturers:

The EstÃÆÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc.

LÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢OrÃÆÂ©al SA

Weleda AG

BurtÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s Bees

Arbonne International, LLC

KORRES S.A. ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Natural Products

Avon Products, Inc.

Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc.

Coty Inc.

AVEENO

Natural Cosmetics

Organic Cosmetics

Market Segment by Application

Man

Woman