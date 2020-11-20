Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market by Product Type, End User and by Region-Trends and Forecast to 2026| Sony, Canon, GalaxyCore Inc.

The global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor market, such as Sony, Canon, GalaxyCore Inc., OmniVision, ON Semiconductor, Teledyne, PixelPlus, Samsung, ST, Toshiba, SK Hynix, Panasonic, Smartsens, Hamamatsu They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

Get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2013125/global-and-china-backside-illuminated-bsi-cmos-sensor-market

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market by Product: Passive Pixel Sensor CMOS, Active Pixel Sensor CMOS

Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market by Application: Cameras, Automotive, Industrial, Mobile Phone, Security & Surveillance, Biotechnology, PC, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Enquire For Customization in the Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2013125/global-and-china-backside-illuminated-bsi-cmos-sensor-market

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor market?

Get Full Report in your Inbox within 24 Hours at USD(3900): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/20efb16ed1413be282f90fe9d2ae83a3,0,1,global-and-china-backside-illuminated-bsi-cmos-sensor-market

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Passive Pixel Sensor CMOS

1.4.3 Active Pixel Sensor CMOS 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Cameras

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Industrial

1.5.5 Mobile Phone

1.5.6 Security & Surveillance

1.5.7 Biotechnology

1.5.8 PC

1.5.9 Others 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application 6.1 China Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 China Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 China Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 China Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 China Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 China Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 Sony

12.1.1 Sony Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sony Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Sony Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Sony Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Products Offered

12.1.5 Sony Recent Development 12.2 Canon

12.2.1 Canon Corporation Information

12.2.2 Canon Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Canon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Canon Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Products Offered

12.2.5 Canon Recent Development 12.3 GalaxyCore Inc.

12.3.1 GalaxyCore Inc. Corporation Information

12.3.2 GalaxyCore Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 GalaxyCore Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 GalaxyCore Inc. Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Products Offered

12.3.5 GalaxyCore Inc. Recent Development 12.4 OmniVision

12.4.1 OmniVision Corporation Information

12.4.2 OmniVision Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 OmniVision Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 OmniVision Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Products Offered

12.4.5 OmniVision Recent Development 12.5 ON Semiconductor

12.5.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information

12.5.2 ON Semiconductor Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 ON Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 ON Semiconductor Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Products Offered

12.5.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Development 12.6 Teledyne

12.6.1 Teledyne Corporation Information

12.6.2 Teledyne Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Teledyne Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Teledyne Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Products Offered

12.6.5 Teledyne Recent Development 12.7 PixelPlus

12.7.1 PixelPlus Corporation Information

12.7.2 PixelPlus Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 PixelPlus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 PixelPlus Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Products Offered

12.7.5 PixelPlus Recent Development 12.8 Samsung

12.8.1 Samsung Corporation Information

12.8.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Samsung Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Samsung Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Products Offered

12.8.5 Samsung Recent Development 12.9 ST

12.9.1 ST Corporation Information

12.9.2 ST Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 ST Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 ST Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Products Offered

12.9.5 ST Recent Development 12.10 Toshiba

12.10.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.10.2 Toshiba Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Toshiba Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Toshiba Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Products Offered

12.10.5 Toshiba Recent Development 12.11 Sony

12.11.1 Sony Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sony Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Sony Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Sony Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Products Offered

12.11.5 Sony Recent Development 12.12 Panasonic

12.12.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.12.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Panasonic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Panasonic Products Offered

12.12.5 Panasonic Recent Development 12.13 Smartsens

12.13.1 Smartsens Corporation Information

12.13.2 Smartsens Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Smartsens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Smartsens Products Offered

12.13.5 Smartsens Recent Development 12.14 Hamamatsu

12.14.1 Hamamatsu Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hamamatsu Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Hamamatsu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Hamamatsu Products Offered

12.14.5 Hamamatsu Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.”