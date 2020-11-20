Targeting Pods (TGP) Market is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for 2020 – 2026| Lockheed Martin, Aselsan, Thales

The global Targeting Pods (TGP) market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Targeting Pods (TGP) market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Targeting Pods (TGP) market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Targeting Pods (TGP) market, such as Lockheed Martin, Aselsan, Thales, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, L-3 Technologies, Ultra Electronics, IAI, Moog, Flir Systems, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, QI Optik They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Targeting Pods (TGP) market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Targeting Pods (TGP) market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Targeting Pods (TGP) market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Targeting Pods (TGP) industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Targeting Pods (TGP) market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Targeting Pods (TGP) market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Targeting Pods (TGP) market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Targeting Pods (TGP) market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Market by Product: FLIR & Laser Designator Pods, Laser Spot Tracker, Other

Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Market by Application: Combat Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Attack Helicopters, Bombers

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Targeting Pods (TGP) market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Targeting Pods (TGP) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Targeting Pods (TGP) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Targeting Pods (TGP) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Targeting Pods (TGP) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Targeting Pods (TGP) market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Targeting Pods (TGP) Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Targeting Pods (TGP) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 FLIR & Laser Designator Pods

1.4.3 Laser Spot Tracker

1.4.4 Other 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Combat Aircraft

1.5.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

1.5.4 Attack Helicopters

1.5.5 Bombers 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Targeting Pods (TGP), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Targeting Pods (TGP) Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Targeting Pods (TGP) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Targeting Pods (TGP) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Targeting Pods (TGP) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Targeting Pods (TGP) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Targeting Pods (TGP) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Targeting Pods (TGP) Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Targeting Pods (TGP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Targeting Pods (TGP) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Targeting Pods (TGP) Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Targeting Pods (TGP) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Targeting Pods (TGP) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application 6.1 United States Targeting Pods (TGP) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Targeting Pods (TGP) Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Targeting Pods (TGP) Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Targeting Pods (TGP) Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 United States Targeting Pods (TGP) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Targeting Pods (TGP) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Targeting Pods (TGP) Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 United States Targeting Pods (TGP) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Targeting Pods (TGP) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Targeting Pods (TGP) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Targeting Pods (TGP) Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 United States Targeting Pods (TGP) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Targeting Pods (TGP) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Targeting Pods (TGP) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Targeting Pods (TGP) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 United States Targeting Pods (TGP) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Targeting Pods (TGP) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Targeting Pods (TGP) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Targeting Pods (TGP) Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 United States Targeting Pods (TGP) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Targeting Pods (TGP) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Targeting Pods (TGP) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Targeting Pods (TGP) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Targeting Pods (TGP) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Targeting Pods (TGP) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Targeting Pods (TGP) Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Targeting Pods (TGP) Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Targeting Pods (TGP) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Targeting Pods (TGP) Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Targeting Pods (TGP) Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Targeting Pods (TGP) Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Targeting Pods (TGP) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Targeting Pods (TGP) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Targeting Pods (TGP) Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Targeting Pods (TGP) Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Targeting Pods (TGP) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Targeting Pods (TGP) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Targeting Pods (TGP) Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Targeting Pods (TGP) Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Targeting Pods (TGP) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Targeting Pods (TGP) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Targeting Pods (TGP) Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Targeting Pods (TGP) Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 Lockheed Martin

12.1.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Information

12.1.2 Lockheed Martin Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Lockheed Martin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Lockheed Martin Targeting Pods (TGP) Products Offered

12.1.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development 12.2 Aselsan

12.2.1 Aselsan Corporation Information

12.2.2 Aselsan Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Aselsan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Aselsan Targeting Pods (TGP) Products Offered

12.2.5 Aselsan Recent Development 12.3 Thales

12.3.1 Thales Corporation Information

12.3.2 Thales Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Thales Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Thales Targeting Pods (TGP) Products Offered

12.3.5 Thales Recent Development 12.4 Raytheon

12.4.1 Raytheon Corporation Information

12.4.2 Raytheon Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Raytheon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Raytheon Targeting Pods (TGP) Products Offered

12.4.5 Raytheon Recent Development 12.5 Northrop Grumman

12.5.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Information

12.5.2 Northrop Grumman Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Northrop Grumman Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Northrop Grumman Targeting Pods (TGP) Products Offered

12.5.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development 12.6 L-3 Technologies

12.6.1 L-3 Technologies Corporation Information

12.6.2 L-3 Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 L-3 Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 L-3 Technologies Targeting Pods (TGP) Products Offered

12.6.5 L-3 Technologies Recent Development 12.7 Ultra Electronics

12.7.1 Ultra Electronics Corporation Information

12.7.2 Ultra Electronics Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Ultra Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Ultra Electronics Targeting Pods (TGP) Products Offered

12.7.5 Ultra Electronics Recent Development 12.8 IAI

12.8.1 IAI Corporation Information

12.8.2 IAI Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 IAI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 IAI Targeting Pods (TGP) Products Offered

12.8.5 IAI Recent Development 12.9 Moog

12.9.1 Moog Corporation Information

12.9.2 Moog Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Moog Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Moog Targeting Pods (TGP) Products Offered

12.9.5 Moog Recent Development 12.10 Flir Systems

12.10.1 Flir Systems Corporation Information

12.10.2 Flir Systems Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Flir Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Flir Systems Targeting Pods (TGP) Products Offered

12.12.1 QI Optik Corporation Information

12.12.2 QI Optik Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 QI Optik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 QI Optik Products Offered

12.12.5 QI Optik Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Targeting Pods (TGP) Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Targeting Pods (TGP) Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

