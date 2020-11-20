North America Dried Blueberry Market to 2027 – CAL SAN Enterprises Ltd., Karen’s Naturals, Graceland Fruit, Fruit d’Or, Meduri Farms Inc, Naturipe Farms, Oregon Berry Packing, Mariani Packing Company, Shoreline Fruit LLC, True Blue Farms

The North America dried blueberry market is accounted to US$ 164.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 293.7 Mn by 2027.



Blueberries are one of the most popular fruit in the world. With multiple application areas, blueberries are offered as fresh or processed fruit, juice, or dried or infused berries. Blueberries are used in different food products such as jellies, jams, and snack foods, additive to breakfast cereals. Most commonly available types of blueberries are highbush and lowbush blueberries. Blueberries are rich with fiber, nutrients, antioxidants, vitamin C, Vitamin K, and manganese, amongst others. The high antioxidant content helps to reduce DNA damage and act as anti-aging and anti-cancer. There has been a rising demand for blueberries and the products incorporated with the same among the cosmetics industry, health-conscious population, and athletes. Consumption of dried blueberries has increased due to its role in boosting health and longevity through its antioxidant, anti-cancer, and anti-aging properties. The benefits of antioxidants are attributed to their capability to reduce the oxidative damages caused by the presence of free radicals, ultraviolet (UV) light, and environmental pollutants. In recent years, the focus of cosmetic companies has shifted toward formulations containing natural ingredients having antioxidant properties. Fresh or frozen blueberries are dehydrated to ~10–20% humidity and are later grounded to berry powder. Today, the blueberry powder is being consumed by thousands of people all across the North American region. Both blueberry powder and extract are the significant raw material for making dietary supplements. Dried blueberries have long shelf life period which makes them suitable for use in the cosmetic industry. These factors have been noted to fuel the dried blueberry market in North America.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008906/

The List of Companies – North America Dried Blueberry Market

CAL SAN Enterprises Ltd. Karen’s Naturals Graceland Fruit, Inc. Fruit d’Or Meduri Farms Inc Naturipe Farms, LLC Oregon Berry Packing, Inc. Mariani Packing Company Shoreline Fruit LLC True Blue Farms

The latest research report on the “North America Dried Blueberry Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2027” provides a comprehensive assessment of the North America Dried Blueberry market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the North America Dried Blueberry market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the North America Dried Blueberry Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The North America Dried Blueberry market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the North America Dried Blueberry Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. North America Dried Blueberry Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leading North America Dried Blueberry Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Click here to get Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008906/

Key Questions answered in the Report:

What is the size of the overall North America Dried Blueberry market and its segments?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges of the North America Dried Blueberry market and how they are expected to impact the market?

What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Market?

What is the North America Dried Blueberry market size at the regional and country-level?

Who are the key market players and their key competitors?

Market value- chain and key trends impacting every node with reference to companies

What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in North America Dried Blueberry market?

How does a particular company rank against its competitors with respect to revenue, profit comparison, operational efficiency, cost competitiveness and market capitalization?

How financially strong are the key players in North America Dried Blueberry market (revenue and profit margin, market capitalization, expenditure analysis, investment analysis)?

What are the recent trends in North America Dried Blueberry market? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)

About us:-

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact us:-

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]